O’Shaquie Foster Defeats Emanuel Navarrete To Unify Three Titles

O’Shaquie Foster brought three super featherweight championships together by defeating Emanuel Navarrete over 12 rounds at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on October 24, 2026. Foster won unanimously, with two judges returning 118–108 and the third scoring the contest 115–111. The bout completed their previously announced unification.

The victory kept the WBC belt with Foster and added Navarrete’s WBO and IBF titles. It was a three-belt unification, not a four-sanctioning-body undisputed championship.

Foster improved to 26–3 with 12 knockouts. Navarrete’s record moved to 40–3–1 with 33 knockouts. Their contrasting approaches shaped the contest: Navarrete pressed forward and looked for openings with unconventional attacks, while Foster used movement, defense and quick replies before increasingly exchanging at closer range.

AND THE NEW!!! 🏆 O’Shaquie Foster defeats Emanuel Navarrete by unanimous decision to become the WBO, IBF, WBC, and Ring Magazine Super Featherweight Champion! #NavarreteFoster 🔊 pic.twitter.com/oJqV7nSzyz — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 25, 2026

Foster vs. Navarrete: round-by-round results

Contemporaneous round accounts by Harrison Campbell and Alan Dawson described the exchanges.

Round 1

Foster established his jab and moved laterally as Navarrete sought his body. The American avoided the incoming attacks and countered, giving Navarrete difficulty getting set at a useful distance.

Round 2

Foster continued targeting the body and tying up when needed. Navarrete interrupted that rhythm with a left that put Foster off balance, then found an uppercut as his pressure became more effective.

Round 3

Navarrete pushed Foster toward the ropes and connected to the body and head. His hooks brought a stronger spell of offense, although Foster answered with a late combination and straight right.

Round 4

Foster returned to the jab and answered an overhand with his own left. He was more comfortable defending in the pocket, meeting Navarrete’s single entries with cleaner work rather than simply retreating.

Round 5

Foster opened with firm punches, then used his feet when Navarrete tried to force a sustained exchange. Navarrete pursued uppercuts, but Foster’s changing range and defensive positioning disrupted the attack.

Round 6

Foster slipped shots at close quarters and countered with his right. Navarrete found some hooks late, but Foster’s ability to connect and leave the immediate exchange remained a central difference.

Round 7

A left hook from Foster visibly troubled Navarrete. Foster followed with further clean punches, including the right, while Navarrete continued working and tried to answer instead of abandoning his forward approach.

Foster’s caught him with the left hook in round 7 😮‍💨#NavarreteFoster 🤳 pic.twitter.com/lDp79bi3eD — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 25, 2026

Round 8

The tempo eased. Foster’s accurate right and guarded stance limited Navarrete’s opportunities, though Navarrete still found the body. Foster remained the more controlled boxer as exchanges became less sustained.

Round 9

Foster mixed body work with repeated right hands upstairs. Navarrete continued pressing and exchanging, but Foster blocked attacks and supplied answers, preventing the pressure from becoming an uncontested stretch of offense.

Round 10

Navarrete produced a better spell with uppercuts and jabs. Foster stayed close enough to counter and traded straight punches, leaving Navarrete with more success but still needing to change the overall direction.

Round 11

Navarrete maintained his activity and found a body punch. Foster touched the canvas after swinging and missing, but the referee allowed the contest to continue without treating that moment as a scored knockdown.

Round 12

Navarrete attacked the body and the pair exchanged at close range. Foster put him down twice, with a right producing the second fall. Navarrete beat both counts and reached the final bell.

NAVARRETE GOES DOWN AGAIN IN THE 12TH! 😱#NavarreteFoster ▪️ pic.twitter.com/MvW2tFEBPj — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 25, 2026

Foster and Navarrete assess the contest

In Top Rank’s published post-fight remarks, Foster answered the doubts he said had surrounded his punching power and ability to hold Navarrete off. He presented the performance as evidence of an all-round skill set rather than defense alone.

Navarrete credited the winner’s style as the decisive factor. In the same promotional report, he described Foster as an exceptional, complete boxer, acknowledged that he might have applied more pressure, and nevertheless expressed satisfaction with his own effort.

The fighters had reached the bout after official weights of 130 pounds for Navarrete and 129.8 for Foster. Foster had also questioned how long it took to arrange their meeting before the event.