Oscar De La Hoya: ‘I Will Offer Floyd Mayweather $100 Million’ For A Fight

Oscar De La Hoya had his return to boxing derailed due to a spat with COVID-19. Now that he is healthy again, he is calling for a fight with Floyd Mayweather, and offering the champ a ton of dough to take the fight.

De La Hoya was expected to return to action against Vitor Belfort in the most recent Triller main event. However when Oscar caught COVID-19, Evander Holyfield stepped up on short notice to replace him, getting TKOd in the first round.

Now that Oscar is healed up he is looking to have his return fight rescheduled, though not against Vitor. Speaking with TMZ, he called for a fight with Floyd Mayweather, offering the former champion a ridiculous amount of money to make it happen.

“You know who I’m going to call out for my next fight? Floyd Mayweather. I’ll offer Floyd Mayweather a hundred million dollars. A hundred million dollars,” De La Hoya said.

Oscar De La Hoya Would Have KOd Vitor

While the fight did not end up happening between Oscar De La Hoya and Vitor Belfort, Vitor still fought. He took on an aging and washed Evander Holyfield in a fight that made everyone watching want to take a shower afterwards.

After dealing with the troubles of getting over being sick, Oscar has had a chance to check out and grade Vitor’s performance. He says that if it were him in the ring with Vitor, the fight would have been over even quicker.

“I would have knocked him out in 30 seconds,” De La Hoya says.

As for his run-in with COVID-19, Oscar looked rough when he posted video inside the hospital. He confirmed that things were bad when asked about it, saying that it was not great when he was forced out of the Vitor fight.

“Five days of hell. Five days of hell,” De La Hoya said.

Do you want to see Oscar De La Hoya fight Floyd Mayweather? How do you see that fight playing out at this point in their careers?