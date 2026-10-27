WBO Sets November 2 Purse Bid For Oscar Collazo vs. Ryusei Matsumoto

Oscar Collazo and Ryusei Matsumoto have a purse-bid hearing scheduled for November 2, the WBO announced October 26. The proceeding concerns Collazo’s mandatory mini-flyweight defense against the interim champion; it is not an announcement of a fight date.

The committee acted on Teiken Promotions’ October 22 request for immediate bidding, despite its earlier negotiation order still running. An agreement submitted and approved before the hearing would cancel the auction.

According to the separate notice to promoters, WBO president Gustavo Olivieri will conduct proceedings at 10 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time at the organization’s San Juan headquarters, 1056 Muñoz Rivera Avenue, suites 711–714. The minimum acceptable offer is $80,000. The organization plans to broadcast the hearing through its website and official social accounts, not a newly confirmed broadcast of the fight.

The WBO has ordered a purse bid for the mandatory championship bout between reigning WBO World Mini-Flyweight Champion Oscar Collazo and Interim Champion Ryusei Matsumoto. 📅 Monday, November 2, 2026

🕙 10:00 a.m. AST (Puerto Rico time)

📍 WBO Headquarters, San Juan, Puerto Rico… pic.twitter.com/6fA8jLN0Je — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) October 26, 2026

The champion’s share is not automatically 75 percent

The order requires the committee to compare each boxer’s average purse across his last three contests, checking promoters’ receipts and financial records. Either man’s allocation is capped at 75 percent; a formal ruling must establish the actual split.

After the award, both boxers have 48 hours to confirm availability in writing and ten days to submit signed bout agreements. The winning promoter owes a 20-percent deposit within two business days and must stage the contest 45–90 days after adjudication, unless the committee directs otherwise. A corporate check is permitted initially, but must be replaced by a wire transfer within that same deadline; certified checks, cashier’s checks, bank money orders and U.S. cash are also allowed. A missing television deal does not automatically justify extra time.

Injury, refusal or other unavailability can prompt selection of another eligible contender. Promoter default can transfer rights to the next qualified bidder. The committee retains jurisdiction and authority to impose additional conditions.

Who can bid, and why this matchup matters now

The promoter notice restricts participation to licensed, bona fide WBO promoters in good standing. Applicants face checks of their credentials before any offer is accepted, and the committee can exclude an ineligible participant or reject a noncompliant proposal. Sections 11–14 of the championship regulations govern the process; those regulations control any conflict with the notice. Entering a bid means accepting the organization’s applicable requirements and subsequent rulings.

For Collazo, the mandatory follows a disrupted move toward a different weight division. Golden Boy’s September announcement said a training-camp rib injury had forced him out of an October 10 challenge to Ricardo Sandoval for the unified WBA and WBC flyweight titles. That planned fight was at 112 pounds, rather than this 105-pound championship assignment.

In the written statement accompanying the withdrawal announcement, Collazo apologized to Sandoval’s team and supporters and said he hoped to reschedule. That expressed ambition did not establish a new booking. Sandoval subsequently lost to Sergio Mendoza, who stopped him in the fifth round; see the change in flyweight champions.

Matsumoto’s claim comes from his September 27 victory over Russell Acosta at Toyota Arena Tokyo. Teiken’s official record lists a 12-round decision that secured the WBO interim minimumweight championship. His team’s petition now moves that interim status toward a contest with the reigning titleholder.