Oscar Collazo Relinquishes WBO Title; Ryusei Matsumoto Set For Elevation

Oscar Collazo has relinquished his WBO mini-flyweight championship, ending the planned purse bid for a mandatory defense against Ryusei Matsumoto. The organization announced the change on November 2.

Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment notified the WBO in writing before the San Juan proceedings began. Its Championships Committee will issue a ruling elevating Matsumoto, 9–0 with four knockouts. The announcement does not say that ruling has already been issued.

Once formalized, that step will end the interim designation at 105 pounds. The Spanish-language continuation records Matsumoto’s twelve-round unanimous decision over Russell Acosta on September 27 at Toyota Arena Tokyo.

🥊 OFFICIAL WBO ANNOUNCEMENT Oscar Collazo has formally relinquished his WBO Mini Flyweight World Title, bringing an outstanding championship reign to a close. Interim champion Ryusei Matsumoto (9-0, 4 KOs) will be elevated to full WBO World Champion status, subject to the… pic.twitter.com/YCPPf6bf2A — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) November 2, 2026

The Purse Bid Will Not Go Ahead

The canceled auction followed the October 26 purse-bid order. That document set a November 2 hearing at 10 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, with an $80,000 minimum offer. Teiken Promotions had requested immediate bidding on October 22 while the earlier negotiation period was still running.

The order would have required the winning promoter to stage the contest 45–90 days after adjudication, unless directed otherwise. Those conditions were part of the now-canceled process, not a newly agreed date for Collazo and Matsumoto to meet.

The Championship Run And Interrupted Move Up

Collazo’s promoter traces the beginning of his WBO reign to May 2023, when he stopped Melvin Jerusalem in the seventh round at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Golden Boy’s biography describes that championship breakthrough as coming in his seventh professional appearance, making him Puerto Rico’s fastest fighter to a world title by that measure.

His collection expanded in Riyadh in November 2024. Golden Boy records a seventh-round technical knockout of longtime WBA champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong, adding that organization’s belt and the Ring championship. Giving up the WBO title therefore concerns one part of a reign that subsequently extended across multiple organizations, rather than a boxer abandoning his first championship opportunity.

The WBA’s October 31 rankings still list Collazo as its super champion at minimumweight, separately from world champion Takeshi Ishii. That dated listing should not be confused with a new ruling issued after Monday’s WBO announcement. The latter does not announce that Collazo has relinquished every title he holds.

Golden Boy’s bout table lists a March 14 minimumweight win over Jesus Haro, whose corner stopped the contest after six rounds. It then records Collazo’s June 20 second-round knockout of late replacement Neider Valdez at flyweight, for the WBO International belt. That outing was at a different weight and was not another defense of the 105-pound world championship.

A further move into the flyweight title picture was disrupted in September. The WBC’s written account says a training-camp rib injury forced Collazo out of his October 10 challenge against Ricardo Sandoval. Its report described the planned move to 112 pounds and relayed his apology to Sandoval’s team after their preparations.

Collazo also expressed a wish to find another date, presenting the withdrawal as an interruption rather than the end of his ambition. That was his position in September, not a newly signed return bout. The injury announcement and Monday’s relinquishment are separate developments; the WBO release gives no reason for the latter and names no next opponent.

WBO president Gustavo Olivieri praised Collazo’s reign, welcomed the possibility of another WBO championship challenge for him, and said:

“We respect his decision and wish him continued success in the next chapter of his career.”