Oscar Collazo and Joey Canoy have a new date for the championship meeting that fell through in June. Most Valuable Promotions announced on November 17 that they will contest the WBA and Ring minimumweight titles on January 9, 2027, at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

The 12-round, 105-pound bout is the co-main event of Amanda Serrano’s farewell card against Skye Falzon. MVP lists Collazo at 15-0 with 12 knockouts and the Filipino challenger at 26-5-2 with 15 knockouts. Golden Boy Promotions, Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment are co-promoting their contest.

In his written statement distributed by MVP, Collazo welcomed fighting in front of his own supporters and sharing a significant occasion with Serrano. Canoy said the earlier disruption had given him additional preparation time.

“Our originally scheduled date didn’t work out due to visa issues, but everything happens for a reason.”

MVP says the show will air on TNT, truTV and DAZN in the United States, with worldwide DAZN coverage. Tickets are on sale through Ticketera.

🚨 UNDERCARD REVEAL 🚨 The stage is set for a STACKED night of boxing in Puerto Rico as the legendary Amanda Serrano prepares for ONE LAST WALK! 🇵🇷🔥 🥊 Oscar Collazo vs. Joey Canoy — WBA & Ring Minimumweight World Championship 🥊 Shurretta Metcalf vs. Krystal Rosado II —… pic.twitter.com/ytvxGL40NA — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 17, 2026

Why The June Assignment Fell Through

The WBA’s June 18 notice explains that Canoy could not participate because of visa-related problems. Neider Valdez was selected as the replacement opponent, but the organization declined to approve that replacement contest as a world-title defense because Valdez was not in its official rankings.

The ruling addressed the replacement’s eligibility under championship regulations. It did not record a defeat for Canoy or a successful WBA defense against him. The committee also expressed willingness to consider another proposal that met its requirements, rather than relaxing the ranking condition for the opponent who had stepped in.

Collazo’s Return To Minimumweight Follows A Separate Injury

A later attempt to challenge Ricardo Sandoval at flyweight also failed to reach the ring. In its September 21 account, the WBC said the October 10 contest had been postponed after Collazo suffered a rib injury during training camp. Golden Boy had announced his withdrawal.

That matchup would have taken him to 112 pounds to pursue Sandoval’s championship. Collazo apologized to the champion and his team for the disruption to their preparation, while expressing hope that a new date could be agreed. Those remarks concerned the interrupted Sandoval assignment, not confirmation that a replacement flyweight title fight had been signed.

In a separate original written interview published by The Ring on November 17, Collazo said it had been almost three years since he last boxed in front of his home supporters. He described joining Serrano’s final show as an honor and set out a 2027 goal:

“In 2027, we’re staying on the road to becoming the undisputed champion at 105 pounds”

The same report notes his recent relinquishment of the WBO championship. The January announcement identifies two titles, not a three-belt defense. His ambition to become undisputed therefore remains a stated objective, rather than an additional unification booking.

The Ring identifies Canoy as its sixth-ranked contender and describes him as unbeaten in 11 fights since May 2021. It says this will be his first world-title challenge. He turned professional in 2012 and previously earned a ten-round decision over Melvin Jerusalem, who later held a world championship.

The WBC’s November 11 convention decisions separately named Canoy for a voluntary defense against Siyakholwa Kuse, without a date or venue. MVP’s new announcement does not explain the status of that pairing; it should not be presented as an official cancellation of the WBC assignment.