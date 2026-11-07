Omar Juarez Credits Bob Santos With Calmer Approach To Emiliano Vargas

Omar Juarez says working with Bob Santos has quietened the doubts that previously restricted his boxing, ahead of his December 5 meeting with Emiliano Vargas in Glendale, Arizona.

In a November 5 written camp release, Juarez linked greater adaptability and smarter preparation to promoting his longtime manager to lead trainer. Santos also trains his younger brother Sebastian, whose development helped influence that decision.

I don’t think it’s that he added anything, but he gave me more peace of mind that I’m a really good fighter

Juarez recalled overthinking earlier performances and said the guidance had allowed his movement to become more fluid in sparring. He described Vargas as a reactive, fast-twitch boxer whose previous opponents telegraphed their attacks. Although Vargas sparred Sebastian years ago, he stressed that it was not recent work.

He said earlier defeats revealed his genuine supporters, while family, Brownsville and the special-needs community remain motivations. He sees victory as a step toward a world-title chance, not a guaranteed championship appointment.

The Challenge Juarez Sees In Vargas

The ten-round super lightweight matchup was announced at the October 28 launch in Los Angeles. At that event, Vargas emphasized his opponent’s experience and durability while expressing the ambition to become the first man to stop him.

Vargas also acknowledged that he must win this assignment before moving toward a bigger main event. Juarez, meanwhile, told the launch audience he had been staying active and preparing away from home in Las Vegas. He described the younger boxer as a significant name who could test him.

Vargas posted a three-photo update on November 2, marking the countdown to the fight.

Juarez’s 2025 schedule included both full-distance work and shorter contests in Texas. PBC lists his October 18 victory over Omar Rosario at South Padre Island as a ten-round unanimous decision. Earlier that year he beat Frank Brown over six rounds, Gerardo Alberto Fuentes by a third-round retirement and Juan Alberto Castillo Garcia by a fourth-round stoppage.

A separate November 7 post from Vargas showed his gym preparations.

A Distance Both Men Have Completed

Top Rank’s official record lists Vargas’s November 2025 unanimous-decision victory over Jonathan Montrel as a ten-round contest. That experience matters against an opponent who expects to keep pressing him: December will not be his first assignment scheduled beyond eight rounds.

The same record separates his two appearances in 2026. Vargas stopped Agustin Ezequiel Quintana in round nine on February 28, then defeated Bryce Mills in round four on June 27. The Mills stoppage came at 1:45; the Quintana finish is recorded at the end of the ninth.

Top Rank lists Vargas at 18-0 with 15 knockouts, aged 22, and competing at 140 pounds. His father, former world champion Fernando Vargas, is his trainer. The promotional profile also identifies regional WBO Latino and NABF credentials, rather than a world championship being contested against Juarez.

Desert Diamond Arena hosts the December 5 card. The Benavidez–Cieslak cruiserweight unification tops the show, while Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Keith Thurman occupy the co-feature. Nikita Tszyu’s American debut is another undercard assignment, separate from the super lightweights’ meeting.