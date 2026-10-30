Oleksandr Usyk Plans Cruiserweight Return With David Benavidez In His Sights

Usyk’s adviser outlines a return to 200 pounds, but a meeting with Benavidez is not yet booked.

Written by Jake Blend
Last updated on October 30th, 2026
Oleksandr Usyk holding championship belts after a heavyweight appearance
Oleksandr Usyk following a heavyweight bout. Photo via The Ring.

Oleksandr Usyk is planning to return to cruiserweight for his next fight, with David Benavidez the major opponent he hopes to face. Mike Coppinger reported the plan Friday after speaking with Usyk’s adviser, Serhii Lapin. The move would take Usyk back to the division he previously unified, rather than require Benavidez to follow him to heavyweight.

According to Lapin’s account, Usyk wants to meet Benavidez at his strongest weight and become undisputed at 200 pounds again. That ambition is not an announcement of a signed matchup: no date, venue or agreed sequence of fights was supplied for the proposed meeting.

Three belts are already committed to December 5

Benavidez already has a championship assignment on the calendar. Premier Boxing Champions lists his December 5 meeting with Michal Cieslak at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Benavidez brings the WBA and WBO cruiserweight belts, while Cieslak holds the WBC championship. The scheduled unification therefore involves three of the division’s four major sanctioning organizations.

The remaining belt is not held by either man. The IBF’s current champions list identifies its cruiserweight championship as vacant. That distinction separates a three-belt unification from an undisputed championship fight, and leaves another title to be accounted for in any attempt to collect all four.

For Usyk, a successful return would revisit a division he left with all four major belts. Matchroom’s official record confirms that he retained the cruiserweight world titles by knocking out Tony Bellew in the eighth round on November 10, 2018. That is the cruiserweight appearance Coppinger identifies as his last before nine consecutive heavyweight fights. He relinquished the IBF, WBA and WBC heavyweight belts in June.

Usyk’s most recent heavyweight outing was against Rico Verhoeven in May. The Ring’s archived highlights below are from that fight, not a new cruiserweight appearance.

Why the IBF title remains a separate piece

The vacancy dates to the IBF’s dispute over Jai Opetaia’s March 8 bout with Brandon Glanton. In its March 23 statement, the organization said it withdrew sanction after the pre-fight press conference made clear that the Zuffa cruiserweight championship would also be contested. Its board then voted on March 19 to vacate Opetaia’s IBF title under its unsanctioned-contest rule.

The organization explained that the rule applies whether a champion wins or loses an unsanctioned contest within his prescribed weight limit. Its championship listing still shows no successor. This is separate from Opetaia’s recognition as The Ring cruiserweight champion; the magazine’s title and an IBF belt are not interchangeable.

The calendar still has competing priorities

Timing also remains unresolved. Coppinger noted Benavidez’s earlier commitment to face Opetaia around Cinco de Mayo and questioned whether Usyk would wait. His report says previous Usyk–Deontay Wilder discussions stalled over money, after Usyk had sought a major appearance in the United States before retirement.

The immediate schedule belongs to Benavidez and Cieslak, not the proposed Usyk fight. PBC’s event listing gives an 8 p.m. Eastern broadcast start for December 5 and advertises DAZN and Prime Video pay-per-view. That is a show time rather than a guaranteed main-event ring walk. The result of that existing booking will establish who emerges with its three advertised championships.

Published on October 30, 2026 at 6:07 pm
Stay up-to-date with the latest MMA news, rumors, and updates by following the RED Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Also, don't forget to add MiddleEasy to your Google News feed Follow us on Google News for even more coverage.
Share on Flipboard Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn
Jake Blend

Jake Blend
Jake Blend is an experienced combat sports writer with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. Over the past 6 years, he has relentlessly covered the evolving landscapes of mixed martial arts, boxing, and Muay Thai. Whether he is reporting on the latest UFC matchups, breaking down championship fight camps, or interviewing athletes, Jake's deep-rooted passion for the sport shines through in every article.

Related

Leave a Comment