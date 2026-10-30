Oleksandr Usyk Plans Cruiserweight Return With David Benavidez In His Sights

Oleksandr Usyk is planning to return to cruiserweight for his next fight, with David Benavidez the major opponent he hopes to face. Mike Coppinger reported the plan Friday after speaking with Usyk’s adviser, Serhii Lapin. The move would take Usyk back to the division he previously unified, rather than require Benavidez to follow him to heavyweight.

According to Lapin’s account, Usyk wants to meet Benavidez at his strongest weight and become undisputed at 200 pounds again. That ambition is not an announcement of a signed matchup: no date, venue or agreed sequence of fights was supplied for the proposed meeting.

Three belts are already committed to December 5

Benavidez already has a championship assignment on the calendar. Premier Boxing Champions lists his December 5 meeting with Michal Cieslak at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Benavidez brings the WBA and WBO cruiserweight belts, while Cieslak holds the WBC championship. The scheduled unification therefore involves three of the division’s four major sanctioning organizations.

Oleksandr Usyk plans to return to cruiserweight for his next bout to pursue a super fight with David Benavidez, his advisor Serhii Lapin tells @ringmagazine. Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion, is the Ring Magazine heavyweight champion. Benavidez fights Dec. 5 to… pic.twitter.com/2dknKNluPl — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 30, 2026

The remaining belt is not held by either man. The IBF’s current champions list identifies its cruiserweight championship as vacant. That distinction separates a three-belt unification from an undisputed championship fight, and leaves another title to be accounted for in any attempt to collect all four.

Usyk wants to fight Benavidez at his best. He also wants to be undisputed at cruiserweight once again. The IBF title is currently vacant. Usyk’s last nine fights have taken place at heavyweight. His last cruiserweight bout was an eighth-round KO of Tony Bellew in November 2018. https://t.co/Z51GIV4Jiy — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 30, 2026

For Usyk, a successful return would revisit a division he left with all four major belts. Matchroom’s official record confirms that he retained the cruiserweight world titles by knocking out Tony Bellew in the eighth round on November 10, 2018. That is the cruiserweight appearance Coppinger identifies as his last before nine consecutive heavyweight fights. He relinquished the IBF, WBA and WBC heavyweight belts in June.

Usyk’s most recent heavyweight outing was against Rico Verhoeven in May. The Ring’s archived highlights below are from that fight, not a new cruiserweight appearance.

Why the IBF title remains a separate piece

The vacancy dates to the IBF’s dispute over Jai Opetaia’s March 8 bout with Brandon Glanton. In its March 23 statement, the organization said it withdrew sanction after the pre-fight press conference made clear that the Zuffa cruiserweight championship would also be contested. Its board then voted on March 19 to vacate Opetaia’s IBF title under its unsanctioned-contest rule.

The organization explained that the rule applies whether a champion wins or loses an unsanctioned contest within his prescribed weight limit. Its championship listing still shows no successor. This is separate from Opetaia’s recognition as The Ring cruiserweight champion; the magazine’s title and an IBF belt are not interchangeable.

The calendar still has competing priorities

Timing also remains unresolved. Coppinger noted Benavidez’s earlier commitment to face Opetaia around Cinco de Mayo and questioned whether Usyk would wait. His report says previous Usyk–Deontay Wilder discussions stalled over money, after Usyk had sought a major appearance in the United States before retirement.

The immediate schedule belongs to Benavidez and Cieslak, not the proposed Usyk fight. PBC’s event listing gives an 8 p.m. Eastern broadcast start for December 5 and advertises DAZN and Prime Video pay-per-view. That is a show time rather than a guaranteed main-event ring walk. The result of that existing booking will establish who emerges with its three advertised championships.