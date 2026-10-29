Ohashi’s November 26 Tokyo Card Features Yabuki, Ishii Title Defenses

Two world-title defenses lead Ohashi Promotions’ November 26 card at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo. Masamichi Yabuki meets Miel Fajardo for the IBF flyweight championship, while Takeshi Ishii faces Zyvyr John Medecilo for the WBA minimumweight belt.

The event was presented in Yokohama on September 29. Lemino’s current lineup supplies the named challenger for Ishii, whose opponent remained unannounced in the original presentation. The broadcast is scheduled for Lemino Premium, with the first bell at 3:30 p.m. local time.

A Third Defense And A First Defense

Yabuki enters his third defense against the IBF’s No. 1 challenger. The broadcaster lists the champion at 20-4 with 18 knockouts and Fajardo at 14-3-2 with 12, making finishing power a substantial part of both men’s records.

His previous defense went the distance. The official June 6 event record gives Yabuki a unanimous decision over Rene Calixto at Aichi Sky Expo, with scores of 118-108, 118-108 and 116-110. That retained the flyweight title rather than delivering another stoppage.

Lemino’s written conference account describes Yabuki as wary of Fajardo’s early power but seeking a later knockout. It also records his ambitions for a unification or a move to super flyweight in pursuit of a third divisional title. For his part, Ishii explained in that written account that he had resumed training immediately after winning the title and welcomed the short turnaround.

Ishii’s assignment follows his September championship breakthrough against Wilfredo Mendez. The WBA’s own account credits him with cutting off the ring and denying the Puerto Rican southpaw room to establish his jab before a body hook and right hand produced the first-round finish.

The WBA’s September rankings distinguish Ishii’s world championship from Oscar Collazo’s super-champion status at 105 pounds. They list Medecilo eleventh, identifying the challenger named by Lemino as a ranked Filipino contender. This is a defense of Ishii’s belt, not a unification with Collazo.

Takei Rebuilds After An Injury-Affected Comeback

Yoshiki Takei has a different task on the same show. He originally won his WBO belt by outpointing Jason Moloney in May 2024. The former WBO bantamweight champion is scheduled for eight rounds at super bantamweight against Kenshin Oshima, continuing his recovery from losing his world title to Christian Medina last year.

His official website’s October 1 announcement explains why May’s comeback did not settle every question. Takei beat Wang Dekang by majority decision at Tokyo Dome, but the account says an old thigh-muscle injury recurred during his fight-day warmup. That detail concerns the earlier outing, not a newly reported injury before November.

In the same written update, he set out an intention to rebuild from the bottom, restore his standing and work back into the leading group. His own September 29 post also confirmed the November date and emphasized starting that climb again. Neither statement announced a new world-title opportunity. The website also describes his intention to begin at full intensity and produce a decisive finish, rather than waiting to ease into the contest.

The supporting bouts include Yuga Fujiki–Ronerick Ballesteros for the WBC youth lightweight title, Masanori Rikiishi–Melchor Roda and Seiya Nakayama–Vincent Lacar, all over eight rounds.

Madoka Wada–Watcharaporn Namphon is scheduled for ten rounds as a women’s WBA eliminator, not a third world-title defense. The broadcaster cautions that the card and start time remain subject to change.

Ohashi’s calendar also lists Phoenix Battle 162 on October 29, a separate Korakuen Hall event featuring Raito Kataoka–ArAr Andales for the OPBF light-flyweight title.