Nikita Tszyu Books U.S. Debut On Benavidez–Cieslak Card

Nikita Tszyu will make his United States debut on the David Benavidez–Michal Cieslak card in Glendale, Arizona. No Limit Boxing confirmed the Australian’s addition on October 22, with his opponent still to be announced.

The event takes place at Desert Diamond Arena on Saturday, December 5 locally, which is Sunday, December 6 in Australia. PBC lists Tszyu in an eight-round super welterweight opener, rather than a championship contest. Its published running order has the main broadcast starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

A Family Connection To Glendale

In his accompanying statement, the southpaw welcomed the opportunity to share a bill with Benavidez. He praised the headliner’s aggressive approach, connected it with his own outlook and said he felt prepared for the international step.

“Arizona is also where my father had his last victory, so it holds a special place in my heart.”

Kostya Tszyu stopped Sharmba Mitchell in the third round at the same building on November 6, 2004, retaining his IBF junior welterweight championship. The arena was then known as Glendale Arena. Nikita’s statement framed his appearance as a continuation of that family connection, not a meeting with Benavidez.

The Butcher & The Monster 🔗🇺🇸 Nikita Tszyu has locked in his US debut on a major international card, headlined by David Benavidez on December 6 in Arizona. Opponent announced soon.#NoLimitBoxing #BenavidezCieslak pic.twitter.com/2e9RRaB7bv — No Limit Boxing (@NoLimit_Boxing) October 22, 2026

The move follows Tszyu’s split draw with Ben Mahoney on August 26 at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre. No Limit’s own fight history records that result, although the profile’s headline statistics have not added the draw. The new announcement gives his record as 12-0-1 with ten knockouts.

That was his first twelve-round contest. Before it, he stopped Oscar Diaz in the sixth round at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on May 6. Those two outings give his American appearance a different immediate backdrop: a stoppage victory followed by a full-distance draw, rather than another unbeaten opponent already named for December.

Where The Bout Fits On The Card

The Benavidez–Cieslak main event is a cruiserweight unification. Benavidez brings the WBA and WBO championships, while Cieslak holds the WBC belt. Vergil Ortiz Jr. meets former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman in the co-main event, which PBC advertises as a twelve-round middleweight bout.

His brother Tim has a separate WBA middleweight title assignment against Erislandy Lara. That matchup is outside the Arizona lineup, with the brothers pursuing opportunities in different weight classes.

The official lineup also lists Emiliano Vargas for ten rounds at super lightweight and Marco Romero for eight rounds at middleweight. Both opponents remain marked to be announced there. DAZN and Prime Video PPV are the listed viewing options.