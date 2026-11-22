Nathan Cleverly is staying retired. The former light heavyweight champion says he has no plans to fight again and no regrets about leaving boxing at 30, according to a new written interview published by Phil Jay at World Boxing News on November 21.

Cleverly, now 39, described himself as physically fit but firmly separated that from any intention to compete. Asked about his early retirement, he pointed to winning two world titles and earning several million pounds. That is his account of his career earnings, not an independently verified assessment of his finances.

He also criticized modern fighters for allowing boxing and ego to dominate their lives, without identifying a particular target. His own focus is G-Tan Studio: he said he enjoys the business and is making money there, closing with a religious expression of gratitude.

A title career he considers complete

His route through boxing helps explain what he considers a finished sporting ambition. Cleverly’s own career archive records a professional debut against Ernie Smith in Edinburgh in July 2005. His first title followed against Tony Oakey in October 2008, when he won the Commonwealth light heavyweight belt by decision in Liverpool.

Exclusive: Nathan Cleverly, 39, Rules Out Return: ‘Boxing Sad and Pathetic’ pic.twitter.com/hSW6nNu5GB — World Boxing News (@WorldBoxingNews) November 22, 2026

The progression continued through domestic and European championships. He stopped Danny McIntosh in the seventh round at York Hall in July 2009 to collect the British title, then beat Antonio Brancalion in five rounds at Wembley Arena in February 2010 for the European belt. A tenth-round stoppage of Karo Murat that September put him in position for a world-title opportunity.

The first world championship came in a disrupted 2011 title picture. Juergen Braehmer withdrew shortly before their planned meeting, and Cleverly instead faced Aleksy Kuziemski at London’s O2 Arena. He won that contest, built a WBO light heavyweight reign and eventually lost the championship to Sergey Kovalev. The Braehmer matchup therefore remained unfinished business rather than the fight that originally delivered his belt.

When Matchroom promoted their eventual 2016 meeting in Germany, it presented the contest as an opportunity for Cleverly to become a two-time champion. That distinction matters to his retirement assessment: he did not leave after only approaching the goal he had pursued. He returned to championship level following the loss of his first title.

Two championship reigns before the final defeat

The WBA’s contemporary account records how the second reign began. Braehmer injured an arm at the end of the sixth round and could not continue, despite leading 58-56 on all three scorecards. Cleverly took the WBA light heavyweight championship in Neubrandenburg. The stoppage was not a points victory, and the scorecards at the time should not be confused with a final decision.

His final fight ended differently. At T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in 2017, Badou Jack stopped him at 2:47 of round five to take the WBA title. The sanctioning body recorded Cleverly’s mark afterward as 30 wins and four losses, including 16 knockouts. That later record, rather than the older totals still displayed in his personal archive, describes where his competitive career finished.

Leaving championship boxing does not always end a fighter’s public appearances in the ring. Past examples include Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition schedule and Mike Tyson’s return against Roy Jones Jr. Jack, meanwhile, later appeared in a cruiserweight title matchup on the Jake Paul–Tommy Fury card. Those are separate career paths, not evidence of an offer to Cleverly or a proposed opponent for him.