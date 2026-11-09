MVP Signs Albina Moldazhanova After Sixth Straight Stoppage

Albina Moldazhanova has signed with Most Valuable Promotions, turning her latest appearance on one of the company’s cards into a formal promotional relationship. MVP announced the agreement Monday, November 9, a day after her sixth consecutive professional stoppage.

The 25-year-old Russian will compete in the super lightweight division. Co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian said they intend to develop her into a significant presence at 140 pounds, pointing to both her finishing ability and personality.

Moldazhanova thanked MVP and SmartLab Boxing Promotions in the written announcement. She identified becoming undisputed world champion as her ambition, rather than announcing a title opportunity or naming her next opponent.

“I want to become undisputed world champion and inspire others to believe that the impossible is possible.”

MVP IS PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE SIGNING OF UNDEFEATED RUSSIAN KNOCKOUT ARTIST ALBINA “THE LION” MOLDAZHANOVA! ✍️🦁🇷🇺



After delivering a DEVASTATING knockout last night at MVPW-07 LIVE on ESPN, you KNOW we had to make it official! 💥



The 25-year-old Siberian powerhouse and… pic.twitter.com/ZFkMuuw0zu — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

A Finishing Run Before The Contract

Her win over Kirstie Bavington at MVPW 07 came 44 seconds into the fourth round in Arlington, Texas. The scheduled four-round contest therefore reached its final round before the referee intervened following a knockdown.

The promotion’s written ringside account describes repeated left hands and attacks downstairs before the closing combination. Bavington rose from the knockdown, but the referee ended the contest with the British boxer still hurt. That sequence is the recent performance behind Monday’s signing, not a second newly contested fight.

Bavington brought experience beyond that of an ordinary early-career opponent. She was a two-time European welterweight champion and had faced Lauren Price in the first women’s British title fight, giving the unbeaten prospect an established professional to overcome before receiving this deal.

Moldazhanova had already demonstrated her body attack on an earlier MVP show. On August 21, she stopped Sheila Liesegang in 81 seconds at the promotion’s TikTok Live event, walking her opponent toward the ropes before landing the decisive shot downstairs.

That was a meeting of unbeaten professionals: Liesegang entered 6-0, while the Russian was 4-0. The first-round finish took Moldazhanova to five wins and gave her a different kind of test before facing the more experienced Bavington in November.

Six fights. Six knockouts. UNLIMITED potential. 🦁💥



MVP co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian are ALL IN on undefeated knockout artist Albina “The Lion” Moldazhanova! 🥊



With explosive power, relentless aggression, and a personality to match, the Siberian sensation is… pic.twitter.com/ibVPeYn6Ou — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 9, 2026

An Amateur Medalist Building At 140 Pounds

MVP’s athlete profile traces her route from Demyanka, a small Siberian settlement, to Tyumen and the Russian national team. It lists Russian youth and national titles, a European youth championship and a European senior silver medal among the experience she brought into professional boxing.

Her World Championships credential is also supported by the IBA’s own tournament reporting. At the March 2025 competition in Niš, she reached the 66kg semifinals, where Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova advanced after a bout review. The result left Moldazhanova with bronze rather than a place in the gold-medal contest.

The switch to the paid ranks followed shortly afterward. The IBA’s April 19, 2025 report from Chelyabinsk records a first-round victory over Nuriyat Alibekova at 66kg. Her present professional campaign is being built in the lighter super lightweight division, with an established amateur foundation behind the unbeaten record.

MVPW 07 also featured Alycia Baumgardner’s IBF title win and Skye Nicolson’s successful WBC defense. Moldazhanova’s contract gives the promotion another developing contender alongside those established champions, though she is pursuing her own path at a different weight rather than joining either of their title bouts.