Mourad Aliev Meets Umut Camkiran For WBC Silver Title In Istanbul

Mourad Aliev will face unbeaten Umut Camkiran for the vacant WBC Silver heavyweight title on November 7 at Ülker Arena in Istanbul. The scheduled 12-round contest pairs the French Olympian with a Turkish contender competing in front of his home crowd, with Arena Boxing, RMO Boxing and ProBox TV sharing promotional duties.

The WBC detailed the matchup in its October 27 report and lists it on its official event calendar. That designation matters: the prize is the Silver championship, rather than the sanctioning body’s full heavyweight world title. Neither announcement establishes a guaranteed world-title challenge for the winner.

An unbeaten home fighter meets an Olympic opponent

RMO’s event presentation lists Camkiran at 25 wins without a defeat, including 23 knockouts. The promoter identifies him as a three-time WBC Asian heavyweight champion and credits him with additional regional belts. This assignment puts that unbeaten run against an opponent with experience on the Olympic stage.

Aliev competed at Tokyo 2020 and has previously held WBC International Silver and Mediterranean honors, according to the promoter. His name appears as Mourad Aliev on the event listing and Murad Aliyev in the WBC’s accompanying report; both refer to the same heavyweight booked for Istanbul.

Preparation footage published by 12 Raund Sports is directly tied to this matchup. Its written description identifies Camkiran’s final training work in Tunceli with coach István Szili. The footage was published on October 27 as preparations continued for the Istanbul contest.

Two more title contests on the support card

The WBC’s published lineup also includes Vela against Taverdi for an International belt and Hutsiv against Putzi for the Silver International bridgerweight championship. Further pairings are Plantić–Eynullayev, Cituka–Sozer, Singh–Bajra, Plateias–Umudov, Evmorfiadis–Kokashvili and Janjanin–Batan. These are scheduled contests, not completed results.

For viewers, the sanctioning body names ProBox TV as the worldwide broadcaster and Türk Telekom Tivibu for Turkish coverage. A start time is not supplied in that report, while the promoter’s own page still says television and digital broadcast details will be announced. That leaves the precise local viewing arrangements awaiting an updated event notice.

Tickets are being sold through Passo. RMO lists six seating categories, ranging from 800 Turkish lira in the fifth-category stands to 5,000 lira for ringside VIP seating. Its venue information identifies Ülker Sports and Event Hall; the WBC uses the shorter Ülker Arena name.

RMO says height and reach measurements will be provided at the official weigh-in. Its current presentation supplies neither figure, so there is no confirmed reach comparison for this matchup. That information remains outstanding alongside a start time for the event.