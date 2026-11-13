Iranian Boxer Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani Wins 2026 Magnitsky Award

Iranian boxer and coach Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani has been named the 2026 Magnitsky Award winner for Outstanding Human Rights Activist. The Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign announced his selection on November 9, while its official winners’ list identifies him as this year’s recipient in that category.

The award recognizes a sportsman who remains imprisoned rather than celebrating another achievement in the ring. The organizers describe him as a political prisoner facing a death sentence, with athletes and human-rights campaigners seeking his release and the cancellation of that punishment.

Three death sentences and repeated appeals

According to the awards’ official biography, Vafaei Sani was born in Mashhad and arrested in 2020 after participating in the nationwide protests of November 2019. The organizers say he was accused of supporting an opposition movement and prosecuted on the charge commonly translated as corruption on earth.

The same account describes severe physical and psychological torture, lengthy periods in solitary confinement and repeated execution threats. These are the organizers’ allegations about his treatment in custody.

Iran’s Supreme Court overturned two earlier death sentences, the biography states. A third was imposed in September 2024 and upheld in October 2025. The recognition therefore comes against a legal history in which successful earlier appeals did not end the capital proceedings.

BREAKING: Mohammad Javad Vafaei Sani wins the 2026 Magnitsky Award: Outstanding Human Rights Activist. An Iranian martial arts and boxing champion and coach, he is on death row for taking part in anti-government protests and supporting the political opposition.#MagnitskyAwards pic.twitter.com/BgeBZjdwLV — Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign (@GMJCampaign) November 9, 2026

The Sport & Rights Alliance wrote to International Olympic Committee president Kirsty Coventry on December 22, 2025, asking for urgent intervention. Its published letter identified Vafaei Sani as both an athlete and a coach, arguing that the Olympic movement’s human-rights and safe-sport commitments required action to protect him.

The coalition requested that the IOC press Iranian authorities to halt executions, overturn death sentences and release people arbitrarily detained solely for exercising their rights. It also sought direct engagement with Iran’s national Olympic committee to protect athletes at risk.

An update to that letter records a January 20 response from an IOC representative: the committee would continue monitoring and engaging Olympic stakeholders, but would not pursue further action at that stage. That was the response to the earlier appeal, not a newly announced position on the Magnitsky award.

The letter also cited the IOC’s previous intervention for wrestler Navid Afkari in 2020. Afkari’s execution drew a response from Dana White after efforts to save his life, illustrating why this case has attracted attention beyond boxing’s governing bodies.

Recognition does not overturn a conviction

The National Council of Resistance of Iran, an opposition coalition, reported the award on November 10. Its account identified Vafaei Sani as a national boxing silver medallist and said more than 20 athletes, Olympic medallists and coaches had supported appeals on his behalf.

The NCRI identified tennis great Martina Navratilova, British swimmer Sharron Davies, former Australian football captain Craig Foster and Olympic swimming champion Nancy Hogshead among the sporting figures backing appeals. It also noted a public appeal by former German world boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Henry Maske.

The NCRI also reported that his lawyer announced a stay of execution on December 22, 2025. That account distinguishes a pause in implementation from the cancellation of a conviction or sentence. The award announcement itself establishes neither his release nor a new judicial decision.