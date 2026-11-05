Mizuki Hiruta Signs With MVP, Adding Another World Champion To Its Roster

Most Valuable Promotions has added an unbeaten Japanese champion to its women’s boxing roster. Mizuki Hiruta, the WBO and Ring super flyweight titleholder, signed with the company on November 5 after compiling an 11-0 professional record with two knockouts.

The agreement does not yet supply her next fight. MVP says the opponent, date, venue and broadcast arrangements for her promotional debut will be announced separately. Its founders also expressed an interest in staging an event in Japan, without announcing a card or timetable.

🚨FIGHTER SIGNING🚨Most Valuable Promotions is proud to officially welcome undefeated Japanese boxing superstar Mizuki “Mimi” Hiruta (11-0, 2 KOs) to Team MVP! 🔥 🏆 WBO & Ring Super Flyweight World Champion

🏆 2025 Ring Female Fighter of the Year

🇯🇵 4x Japan Female Fighter of… pic.twitter.com/JYUpDvyQTH — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 5, 2026

Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian’s joint statement emphasized her potential to reach audiences beyond boxing. Hiruta thanked the company and her supporters, promising to turn that gratitude into work while retaining her own personality.

“I want to be a one-of-a-kind SUPERSTAR! I want to be a CHINGONA! No pasa nada!”

She joins after seven successful WBO defenses, having turned professional in 2021 following an amateur career that included service as an athlete in Japan’s Self-Defense Forces. She has established a Southern California training base with Manny Robles. Her first title defense ended in 63 seconds, a stoppage MVP highlighted when introducing its new signing.

MVP’s newest signee Mizuki “Mimi” Hiruta has BIG dreams and even BIGGER goals! 🌎🥊 “I want to be a one-of-a-kind SUPERSTAR! I want to be a CHINGONA! No pasa nada!” 🗣️ 11-0. 7 world title defenses. 2025 Ring Female Fighter of the Year. Now, the undefeated WBO & Ring World… pic.twitter.com/Jt4ICNXsLf — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 5, 2026

A Championship Reign That Began In Her Fourth Fight

The WBO identifies December 1, 2022, as the start of Hiruta’s reign. She beat Kanako Tamiyana by unanimous decision for the vacant title. The organization lists her in its 115-pound junior bantamweight division, the same weight class commonly called super flyweight.

Its championship history records two subsequent technical-knockout victories and a technical decision before her defense against Argentina’s Carla Ayelen Merino. The Merino contest ended in another unanimous decision. Those different methods distinguish an unbeaten record from a run consisting entirely of stoppages.

Hiruta’s activity in 2025 helped bring wider recognition. She went four-for-four that year, with wins over Maribel Ramirez, Merino, Naomy Cardenas Gomez and Gloria Gallardo. The Gallardo defense on November 22 was a shutout on all three judges’ scorecards.

The August meeting with Cardenas was also one-sided on the cards: Carla Caiz and Lou Moret each had it 100-90, while Jack Reiss scored it 98-92. Those were championship defenses preceding the new promotional agreement, not results produced under MVP.

An Award-Winning Season Before The Move

The Ring named Hiruta its 2025 Female Fighter of the Year at its January 30 awards gala in New York. The other finalists were Evelin Bermudez, Mikaela Mayer, Ellie Scotney and Katie Taylor. The honor followed the Japanese boxer’s four-win season rather than being awarded for this signing.

Her latest defense took place on May 23 at the Pyramids of Giza against Mai Soliman. The unanimous decision was scored 99-91 by Danrex Tadaspen and 98-92 by both Dian Drews Milani and Olena Pobyvailo. It moved her to the record she carries into the agreement.

MVP co-founders Jake Paul & Nakisa Bidarian on the signing of undefeated Japanese world champion Mizuki “Mimi” Hiruta! 🥊 “Mizuki Hiruta has everything it takes to become a global superstar.” With an undefeated record, 7 world title defenses, and the charisma to transcend the… pic.twitter.com/qDBVardLDC — MVP – Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 5, 2026

MVP’s separate November 8 programme in Arlington includes Shera Mae Patricio against Brittany Sims for a vacant WBA title. That existing event is part of the company’s women’s schedule; Thursday’s announcement does not add Hiruta to it. Other announced commitments include the revised MVPW-07 bill following Ellie Scotney’s injury and Amanda Serrano’s January meeting with Skye Falzon.