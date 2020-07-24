It was recently announced that the long awaited opponent for the return of Mike Tyson, would be none other than Roy Jones Jr. Now opening betting odds have been released, and they’re decently favoring Roy.

When Tyson announced that he would be making a comeback to boxing at 54 years old, combat sports fans around the world were buzzing. Although many possible opponents were floated around, there had been no word on who he would face in his return, and under what conditions. However it was recently revealed that he would be facing 51-year old Roy Jones Jr.

Opening Odds Released For Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Following the announcement that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. would be facing off this September, bookies got to work making opening odds for the fight. According to sports betting website Bovada, Jones Jr. opens as a +130 favorite, while “Iron” Mike returns as a -170 underdog. This means a $100 bet for Mike will earn you $170, while you need to gamble $130 to make $100 from Roy.

It should be noted that bookies will put types of lucrative odds out early, in order to entice gamblers. However considering it has been much longer since Tyson competed, and the younger Roy Jones Jr. had a better time in his last few fights, he seems like the rightful favorite. As the fight gets closer, these numbers will likely change.

It is also worth pointing out that Tyson vs Jones Jr. will feature a unique ruleset. The exhibition match will reportedly be stopped if either fighter gets cut, with both men wearing 12oz gloves, without headgear. Not only that, but there will be no judges, meaning that the only way a winner will be determined is by finish, or stoppage from officials.

How do you think this fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will go down?