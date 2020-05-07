Mike Tyson Called Out By Tyson Fury’s Father For Charity Match

Tyson vs. Fury For Charity?

Mike Tyson recently made headlines when he hinted at coming out of retirement for a boxing match following some impressive pad work.

He has since had no shortage of offers, including a $20 million offer to fight at Bare Knuckle FC. And John Fury — the father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury — is the latest to put his name in the hat in enthusiastic fashion.

“I’m looking at fighting Mike Tyson. How’s that? Mike’s making a comeback,” Fury said. “I don’t value my life for 50 pence. But let me tell you something, Mike Tyson is worth doing charity with. He’s a proper king of a champion. He’s a proper man, tried and tested. I’ll fight Mike Tyson — he’s making a comeback. “I know Mike Tyson has mentioned me boy’s name every five minutes. Here I am. John Fury is hiding from no man, not even the king of the old men. Mike Tyson! I will fight Mike Tyson! Hear that then because I will not be denied. I will die in a fight. I’m as game as an American Yankee cock. I will die before I’ll give in.”

🤯 Tyson Fury's father John Fury has declared that he's looking at a charity fight with Mike Tyson… [📽️ Manchester Fight Club] pic.twitter.com/DEEZG3JMqz — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 7, 2020

It’s certainly not the worst idea.

The senior Fury, 55, is just two years older than “Iron Mike” and did box professionally as he amassed an 8-4-1 record until his retirement in 1995. Tyson is much more experienced with more mileage, represented by his 50-6-2 record and 2005 retirement.

Whether a fight will actually happen remains to be seen.

Would you be interested in watching the pair box for charity?