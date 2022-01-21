(Video) Mike Tyson Talks Rumored Jake Paul Fight: ‘Not Even Interested In Doing This Stuff’

Mike Tyson elaborated on what really happened as far as talks between him and Jake Paul were concerned.

It was recently reported that Tyson was in advanced talks over a lucrative boxing match with Paul after the pair supposedly verbally agreed to a fight.

However, Tyson would deny this soon after as he took to Twitter and even revealed he had met with Paul who made no mention of such a thing.

This is new to me. I saw Jake in St. Barths and he never mentioned it. https://t.co/eL01HDMdmr — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 17, 2022

Appearing in a recent episode of the Full Send podcast that featured UFC president Dana White as a guest, Tyson was asked what really happened and whether he was actually offered a lucrative deal to fight Paul.

However, that was not the case at all as Tyson tweeted.

“It was all word of mouth and stuff, I don’t know,” he said.

Mike Tyson Explains When He Would Fight Jake Paul

Of course, Tyson has previously claimed that the big money fight in boxing today is fighting either one of the Paul brothers, which got many to think he may be interested in it.

But as far as money goes, Tyson is still the draw as White pointed out.

“The problem is anybody offering you $100 million to fight — you’re the draw, you’re the draw!”

Tyson would respond by stating he wasn’t interested in doing fights with Paul or any other YouTuber. However, he may have fought Paul under a different set of circumstances.

“I’m not even interested in doing this stuff. It’s fun. If it was back when I first started, yes, and we were both fighting on the same card, we were both active, yeah I would do it. But it’s just turned out bad, it’s not going to turn out right.”

Paul has not mentioned anything about a Tyson fight compared to his older brother Logan.

But for now, it looks like he will not be fighting the former heavyweight champion but rather, someone active such as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. instead.

You can watch the full podcast below: