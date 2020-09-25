We may be seeing Mike Tyson returning to the ring for a charity match with Roy Jones Jr. soon, but this is not the only fight he is interested in. He recently revealed that he would be interested in fighting heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua as well.

Fans have been ecstatic since the news was revealed that Tyson was looking to make a comeback. Even though he is 54-years old, the former heavyweight champ looked super impressive hitting pads and training, with some terrifying clips being released. Then it was revealed that he would be facing an appropriate opponent in the form of fellow retired boxer, Roy Jones Jr. The exhibition match between the two has been delayed a little, but is still expected to happen before the end of the year.

Mike Tyson Not Opposed To Fight With Anthony Joshua

Obviously expectations are being managed for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. However, if successful here, “Iron” Mike could be looking at another big opponent for his second return fight. Speaking in interviews, he has expressed a legitimate interest in potentially boxing two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

“Listen, I’m very interested. If doing that means we can have bigger charities exponents, well be it. I’m down to do that too, because it’s all being done out of an exponent of charity. If they’re down to do that, I am too. Listen, it’s entertainment. It’s for charity, it’s for a good cause,” Tyson said. “I would love to (fight Joshua), that would be mind blowing.”

It is a crazy idea that Mike Tyson could box Anthony Joshua if all goes well against Roy Jones Jr. The two are 24 years apart in age, and the Englishman is in the prime of his career. That being said, FightHype put together a video package comparing the two’s recent training footage. You can be the judge on how these two would match up.