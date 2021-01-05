Mike Tyson Lights Up 28 Year Old Boxer In Recent Sparring Session (VIDEO)

Mike Tyson looked great in his return to the ring, and he has shown no interest in slowing things down. In fact, a recent sparring session shows that he really is intent on having another fight this year.

Technically, Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. went down as an official draw, with a celebrity panel of judges remotely scoring the bout. With that in mind, all the talk after the fight, was how good Mike looked.

At 54 years old, “Iron” Mike controlled the majority of the fight against the younger Jones. If it were a legitimately scored fight, chances are that Mike would have gotten the nod after the eight rounds of action.

Mike Tyson Spars 28-Year Old Boxer

Following the fight, Mike Tyson made it clear that he still wants to keep fighting. He expressed desire to get back in the ring as soon as this year, and has even had potential opponents floated around as options.

Just in case you were not convinced that Mike is serious about another fight, Rafael Cordeiro has something to change your mind. He is the head coach at Kings MMA, where Mike has been training since his return.

He recently shared a video to Instagram, that showed Tyson sparring with 28-year old pro Mike Russell. Although the way the former champ landed, you would never guess there was a 26 year age difference between them.

Now to be fair, this is just a few clips, and Russell got some good combos on Tyson. That being said, it really seemed like “Iron” Mike got the better of many of the exchanges during this session.

When or who Mike Tyson will fight next remains to be seen. However if he is in the right types of fights, he can surely continue to put on exciting bouts and look pretty good doing it.