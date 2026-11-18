Mikaela Mayer says she will give up her WBO welterweight championship to concentrate on her return fight with Chantelle Cameron. In a written statement posted November 17, the American explained that pursuing the undisputed championship at 147 pounds had taken too long, leaving her scheduled 154-pound assignment as the priority.

As much as I looked forward to unifying for Undisputed, it’s dragged out too long and the Cameron rematch is now my priority.

She tagged the WBO in the announcement and said she did not want to delay the welterweight division. The decision concerns her belt at the lower weight, not the championships she will challenge for in Dubai.

With the 154lb rematch scheduled, I will be vacating my WBO title at 147. As much as I looked forward to unifying for Undisputed, it’s dragged out too long and the Cameron rematch is now my priority. No need to be holding up the Welterweight division in the meantime.… — Mikaela Mayer (@MikaelaMayer1) November 17, 2026

The December Assignment Is At A Different Weight

Most Valuable Promotions has booked Cameron–Mayer 2 for December 24 at Coca-Cola Arena, with Cameron’s WBO, WBA and WBC super-welterweight titles at stake. Their ten-round contest is scheduled as the co-main event of Jake Paul’s card against Cédric Doumbé. That agreement was announced November 13, before Mayer’s separate statement about relinquishing the welterweight belt.

In the promoter’s written release, Mayer acknowledged that her August performance fell short of her own expectations and said she had been working to correct mistakes. Cameron said the return meeting had been agreed before their first fight. Neither woman described the Dubai contest as a defense of Mayer’s 147-pound championship.

The first meeting ended in a unanimous-decision victory for Cameron in Birmingham on August 29. The WBA’s official account records two 97–93 scorecards and a third of 96–94. Cameron added the WBA and WBC belts to her existing WBO championship at 154 pounds, leaving Mayer to seek those titles back rather than defend them in the rematch.

Price–Kotaskova Gains Undisputed Stakes

The change also affects the other leading championship fight at welterweight. BBC Sport reported November 18 that the vacant WBO belt has been added to Lauren Price’s November 20 defense against Michaela Kotaskova at Cardiff’s Utilita Arena. Price already holds the IBF, WBA and WBC titles, so the revised contest offers all four major championships rather than only the three she brought into the original booking. The broadcaster said Price learned of the revised stakes late on Tuesday.

A Price victory would make her the first Welsh boxer to hold those four titles simultaneously, according to the broadcaster. Joe Calzaghe held the WBO, WBA and WBC super-middleweight belts after beating Mikkel Kessler in 2007, but had already relinquished the IBF title. Price’s opportunity remains prospective: the Cardiff bout has not taken place.