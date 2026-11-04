Michiel Partoens Faces Hannes Brune At Boxing Gladiators IV On November 28

Michiel Partoens and Hannes Brune will put their unbeaten records on the line at Boxing Gladiators IV on November 28, 2026. The cruiserweights are scheduled to meet at Passenger Terminal Amsterdam in the Netherlands, with Partoens representing Belgium and Brune arriving from Germany.

Partoens’ management, Artist Amplifier, lists the matchup on its event page. The pairing also appears in Ziggo’s participant guide, updated October 27, so it is not a newly announced November 4 booking. A written update issued Wednesday adds Partoens’ outlook and plans being explored beyond this fight.

Partoens and Brune bring unbeaten records to Amsterdam

The management announcement lists Partoens at 13-0 with nine knockouts and Brune at 10-0 with seven. Brune’s own Team Brune website independently gives the same record and knockout total, identifies Kiel as his home base and places him in the cruiserweight division.

Ziggo bills their contest as the co-main event. Its guide identifies Gradus Kraus and Adam Deines as the main-event pairing, rather than presenting Partoens–Brune as the show’s headliner. Both matchups are part of the November 28 card.

Partoens returns after a September 19 win over Elaige Camara in Rotterdam. Ziggo’s account says he stopped Camara inside 80 seconds while defending his Benelux championship. Artist Amplifier also identifies him as the reigning Benelux champion. That background does not, by itself, establish that a belt will be at stake against Brune.

The promotion’s October 17 upload below looks back at Partoens’ previous Boxing Gladiators appearance. It is background footage, not action from the upcoming Brune fight.

Brune’s most recent outing in Ziggo’s guide was against Ibrahim Yildirim on September 5. The broadcaster’s listing records a second-round technical knockout. That gives the Amsterdam matchup two fighters coming off stoppage wins, although their records alone do not establish how this contest will unfold.

Partoens’ team is also exploring a Belgium event

In Wednesday’s written update, Partoens emphasized staying active and credited his team and Boxing Gladiators with giving him opportunities to develop while concentrating on boxing. He also expressed his ambition to progress and his belief that Belgian supporters would continue backing him.

The same update says Artist Amplifier and Boxing Gladiators are working on plans for a boxing event in Belgium in 2027. It supplies no confirmed date, venue or opponent. Those discussions are a future project, not a finalized additional fight announcement for Partoens.

For November 28, the promotion describes its Amsterdam event as Battle at the Sea, a reference to the terminal’s waterfront setting on the IJ. Artist Amplifier’s current ticket page lists €70 and €250 options through Paylogic. Those ticket prices are not fighter purses or contractual fight terms.

MiddleEasy will continue following the card alongside its wider boxing coverage.