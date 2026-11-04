Mauricio Sulaiman Credits Reynoso Team For Canelo’s Title Return

Mauricio Sulaiman is giving Canelo Alvarez’s longtime team a central share of the credit for his return to championship status. In his November 3 WBC column, the organization’s president praised Chepo and Eddy Reynoso for building the Mexican star’s career and sustaining their partnership.

Sulaiman described Chepo as crucial to Alvarez’s beginnings and Eddy as the man who developed the established champion. He also emphasized the loyalty between fighter and trainer, rather than treating the comeback as an individual achievement.

“Their work goes far beyond preparing a fighter to step into the ring: they built a career, forged a team.”

Loyalty Behind The Comeback

The president praised Alvarez’s preparation and resilience after his layoff. His broader column also celebrated other Mexican performances in Riyadh, expressed confidence that David Picasso would rebound from defeat, and looked ahead to the WBC convention in Acapulco.

The immediate sporting context is Alvarez’s October 31 title challenge turned victory over Christian Mbilli in Riyadh. The WBC’s separate November 1 report confirms that Alvarez won on the judges’ decision to reclaim its super middleweight championship. That report credits his defense and measured counterattacks against an opponent who started aggressively, with Alvarez increasing his output during the second half. It is a completed fight, not a new booking.

A Championship Partnership With A Long History

The scale of that return is clearer in the WBC’s pre-fight records. Its October 27 preview listed Alvarez at 63 wins, three losses and two draws, with 39 knockouts, before he faced Mbilli. Those are explicitly pre-fight totals, not a claim about his updated record. The same official comparison named Eddy Reynoso as both his trainer and manager, underscoring the dual role Sulaiman highlighted in his subsequent assessment. Mbilli entered that matchup unbeaten, with 29 victories and one draw, including 24 knockout wins.

That preview recorded 28 world-title appearances for Alvarez, with a 24-3-1 record in those contests. It also traced his WBC super middleweight reign from 2020 through 2025 and his earlier championships at middleweight and super welterweight. The return to the 168-pound belt therefore follows an extensive championship career, rather than marking his first arrival at world level.

The WBC’s post-fight account also describes a celebration with Alvarez’s team after the final bell. Its accompanying photographs identify the October 31 event and show the champion with his belt and entourage. Sulaiman’s own November 1 social post shared that celebratory moment, before his longer written assessment explained the importance he places on the people around the fighter.