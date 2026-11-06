Matchroom Boxing reports that its Empire Fighting Chance partnership has helped 73 clubs generate and reinvest over £7.2 million, reaching 50,000 young people.

The November 6 update records six in ten participants reporting improved wellbeing and eight in ten greater confidence. It names Dalton Smith, Pat Brown and Adam Maca among community visitors, alongside hundreds of donated tickets and over forty club referrals.

International developments include an Abeokuta, Nigeria, exchange, Canada’s REACH Edmonton securing $2.2 million and Fighting Chance USA, initially focused on Philadelphia, awaiting its first programme. Network funding of £180,000 includes nine clubs; 69 therapists have been trained.

Alex Le Guével emphasised international expansion, while Jamie Sanigar highlighted clubs sharing knowledge rather than working separately.

A new three-year strategy, network identity and The Right Hook 2 report are planned for 2027, the report for spring.

“One of the things I’ve always believed is that talent exists everywhere, but opportunity doesn’t always.”

Barry Hearn made that point in the written announcement.

Making a difference to grassroots boxing and local communities 👊 🤝 @EmpireFightingC Big plans in place for 2027. pic.twitter.com/fxTTVcGr0Z — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) November 6, 2026

How The Community Club Partnership Works

Empire’s own network description dates the national partnership to 2022, with Matchroom and England Boxing helping share its approach beyond Bristol. Its model equips existing local clubs rather than replacing them with a centrally run set of venues.

The charity describes boxing gyms as consistent spaces where young people facing adversity can develop confidence and resilience. Its support combines mentoring, therapeutic work and careers assistance, with participating organisations offered training, ongoing advice and access to funding opportunities.

For clubs interested in joining, the published offer specifically names Box Champions and Box Therapy. Training starts with a two-day course at Empire’s Bristol gym, followed by twelve months of support to help partners apply the material in their own local context.

The undated network page still displays more than sixty trained clubs, 25,000 young people and £5.5 million raised. Those figures are not being substituted for the newer dated announcement or used to calculate growth over an unverified interval.

Four Programmes, Not A Professional Fight Pathway

Empire’s programme descriptions distinguish its services from conventional competitive boxing. Box Champions pairs non-contact sessions with psychology-informed mentoring for ages eight to 25. Box Therapy, also for ages eight to 25, brings a therapist into the same physical activity, giving participants a setting to explore feelings and behaviour.

Box Careers serves sixteen- to 25-year-olds through boxing alongside education and employment activities. Box Juniors is a mixed non-contact class for ten- to sixteen-year-olds, focused on techniques, fitness and participation with a coach.

The homepage separately records 10,609 young people reached during 2025. It reports 90 percent feeling more resilient in Box Champions, 99 percent feeling heard and respected in Box Therapy, and 100 percent more positive about their future in Box Careers. It also says 94 percent of young people feel safe at Empire. Those indicators belong to different programme categories.

The charity’s Easton gym in Bristol accommodates both professional boxers and young people attending its services.

Neither that annual charity reach nor its programme percentages should be merged with the network-wide totals. The new release provides no survey sample size or comparison group; reported improvements are not independently established clinical effects or proof that boxing alone caused them.