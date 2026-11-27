Masamichi Yabuki kept the IBF flyweight championship in Tokyo on November 26, defeating Miel Fajardo over 12 rounds at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota. The Japanese champion’s third successful defense came through control of distance and counterpunching rather than the early finish his challenger’s aggressive entries threatened to produce.

The commission recorded Yabuki at 112 pounds and Fajardo at 111½ for the contest. The main event completed the Lemino double-world-title card announced in September. Fajardo arrived as the IBF’s top-ranked challenger, while Yabuki was returning after his previous defense against Rene Calixto. Both men therefore had something different to establish: the challenger sought his first world championship, and the titleholder had another mandatory test to negotiate.

The round account below draws on contemporaneous reporting by eFight, Sporting News Japan and Tokyo Headline, reconciled with the commission’s final record.

Round 1: Fajardo rushes forward

Fajardo rushed forward with swinging hooks. Yabuki stepped out of range, then answered with hooks when the challenger committed himself.

Round 2: Yabuki establishes the jab

Yabuki established himself near the center and worked behind his jab. A short right counter met Fajardo’s attempted entry.

Round 3: Uppercuts meet looping hooks

Uppercuts and a right hook provided answers to Fajardo’s looping attacks. The champion’s positioning left the challenger missing.

Round 4: The challenger closes distance

Fajardo forced his way closer and tried to sustain combinations. Yabuki timed his forward movement with a straight right, although the challenger continued throwing.

Round 5: A jab interrupts pressure

The pressure increased as Fajardo added a jab before his overhand right. Yabuki’s own lead hand interrupted that effort and prevented a sustained change of rhythm.

Round 6: The champion advances behind straight punches

Yabuki began advancing behind the jab himself. His right hand came over Fajardo’s lead, while defensive movement limited the challenger’s hooks and uppercuts at closer range.

The broadcaster’s highlight edit below covers only part of the fight, rather than the complete 12-round contest.

Round 7: Body work accompanies circling

A left to the body supplemented the champion’s jab. When Fajardo let his hands go, Yabuki moved his head and circled away from clean connections.

Round 8: Short counters halt entries

Fajardo continued pursuing, but straight punches interrupted his approaches. Even when he reached short range, Yabuki found room for a compact right-hook counter.

Round 9: A late attack reaches the ropes

The most sustained threat to the challenger came late in this round. A left body shot helped set up two left hooks and a follow-up attack toward the ropes.

Round 10: Body shots disturb Fajardo

Another counter to the body unsettled Fajardo’s balance. He moved around the ring to create space, while Yabuki continued selecting openings rather than chasing recklessly. Fajardo tried an L-shaped guard, but changes of timing on the champion’s left hook created further openings.

Round 11: Wide hooks miss their target

Fajardo’s wide hooks still carried intent, but many missed. Yabuki circled behind his lead hand and varied his targets between the head and body.

Round 12: Yabuki negotiates the final exchanges

The challenger pressed for a late breakthrough. Yabuki checked the advance with well-timed hooks, avoided the heavier swings and stayed composed through the final exchanges. The pair briefly traded with ten seconds remaining, without Yabuki overcommitting to the attack.

The official verdict

The Japan Boxing Commission’s finalized result records a unanimous decision: 118–110, 118–110 and 116–112. Two judges separated the boxers by eight points, while the third gave Yabuki a four-point margin. All three favored the defending champion after the full scheduled distance.

In his subsequent original written update, Yabuki acknowledged another decision win and thanked everyone involved in the bout and event, the supporters who watched in person or by stream, and his sponsors. That message confirmed the successful defense without announcing a signed next fight.

The victory leaves his IBF championship alongside a flyweight picture that has changed elsewhere this autumn. Sergio Mendoza took the WBC and WBA belts from Ricardo Sandoval in October, while Anthony Olascuaga retained the WBO title against Yuberjen Martinez earlier this month. Those separate outcomes provide divisional context, not confirmation of Yabuki’s next opponent.