Manny Pacquiao vs Terrence Crawford Targeted For June 5th In Abu Dhabi

It appears that a bonafide boxing legend will soon be taking on someone who is working their way there. Rumors are swirling that Manny Pacquiao could be squaring off against Terrence Crawford this summer.

At 42 years old, Pacquiao has not been as active as the early part of his career, but he has been on a decent run nonetheless. He has won three straight, with his last bout being a 12-round split decision win over Keith Thurman.

As for Bud Crawford, he is undefeated as a pro, with the WBO title around his waist and 37 pro wins to show for it. His most recent bout, a TKO over Kell Brook, marked his eighth consecutive stoppage win, setting him up for a major opportunity.

Manny Pacquiao Vs Terrence Crawford Targeted For June

Now it seems like Terrence Crawford’s big opportunity may be coming in the form of a fight with Manny Pacquiao. According to reports, that is what Top Rank promoter Bob Arum is looking to put together.

It seems that if things go his way, this fight will take place on June 5th, in Abu Dhabi. That said, the bout becoming official is contingent on a few factors, not least of which is securing the venue in the UAE.

On top of that, the major deciding factor is pay. Pacquiao is reportedly asking for $40 million to face the current consensus number-one pound-for-pound fighter in Crawford, who would apparently only make $10 million.

If the fight does come together, it will be the first bout in two years for the former champion turned politician. As for Crawford, this would undoubtedly be the biggest name opponent that he has fought so far in his career, and would work to boost his profile in a big way.

Who do you see winning this bout between Manny Pacquiao and Terrence Crawford, if the fight comes together?