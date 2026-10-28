Madoka Wada Pursues WBA Title Shot At November 26 Tokyo Eliminator

Madoka Wada has brought her world-title campaign back into focus ahead of a November 26 eliminator in Tokyo. The Japanese contender confirmed on Wednesday, October 28, that she had attended the news conference for her next appearance, thanking promoter Hideyuki Ohashi and DANGAN gym manager Kazuki Yoshino for arranging it.

Her assignment is Watcharaporn Namphon of Thailand at EBARA WAVE Arena Ota. The WBA lists the bout as a light-minimumweight eliminator, the division also commonly called atomweight in women’s boxing. It is a contest for a championship opportunity, not a world-title defense or a fight for a vacant world belt.

In a separate written update on October 26, Wada put her objective in terms of two more victories before becoming world champion. She described growing excitement within her team and committed herself to winning. That message preceded Wednesday’s appearance; neither post announced a newly signed world-championship bout.

A different opponent after the Nesbitt dispute

The route has changed since the original plan. On October 3, she personally confirmed that her next contest would no longer be a rematch, apologizing to supporters who had been looking forward to it. Namphon is therefore the current opponent, rather than New Zealand’s Emma Nesbitt.

Nesbitt had defeated Wada by split decision in New Zealand in July. The WBA’s contemporary report recorded scores of 96-93 and 95-94 for the home fighter, with the other judge favoring Wada 96-93. That published result provides the starting point for understanding why the Japanese boxer had wanted another meeting.

The subsequent dispute centered on a final-round body punch ruled a low blow and a point deducted from Wada. Nikkan Sports’ written account of Wednesday’s conference describes a protest by her camp and a WBA rematch order, followed by the switch because the Nesbitt contest could not proceed. That sequence should not be confused with an overturned result.

Namphon brings experience of a full world-title challenge. Her WBA profile lists a May 16 meeting with Isabel Rivero in Spain, decided over ten rounds, and records her current overall tally as 14 wins and two losses. The Thai boxer is also listed eighth in the association’s September rankings.

A title picture still moving before Tokyo

The championship picture could move again before the Tokyo eliminator. The same official schedule lists Rivero against Sumire Yamanaka in a November 21 WBA-IBF unification in Spain. Wada’s next step concerns earning her position within that changing picture, rather than assuming who will hold the championship afterward.

Ohashi’s current lineup schedules the women’s contest for ten rounds on the card topped by Masamichi Yabuki’s IBF flyweight defense against Miel Fajardo. Takeshi Ishii is also listed in a WBA minimumweight title defense. The promoter gives doors at 3 p.m. and the first bell at 3:30 p.m. local time on November 26.

Wada arrives with an established amateur foundation: her official profile records world-championship light-flyweight bronze medals in 2014 and 2018, multiple Japanese national championship victories and National Sports Festival wins in 2016 and 2017. She subsequently became an OPBF minimumweight champion. The upcoming eliminator is the immediate test of converting that background into a senior professional world-title opportunity.