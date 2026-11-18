Luis Nunez and Toshiki Shimomachi will contest a 12-round IBF featherweight title eliminator on the December 5 PBC preliminary broadcast from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The winner is set to become the number-one contender for Angelo Leo’s championship, making this more than a supporting bout on a busy card.

PBC’s November 17 announcement places the contest on the DAZN and Prime Video presentation starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT. It precedes the pay-per-view headlined by David Benavidez against Michal Cieslak. The featherweight belt itself will not be at stake in Nunez–Shimomachi.

The matchup was already public before that broadcast announcement. Shimomachi’s Green Tsuda gym confirmed it on November 10, identifying its boxer as the IBF’s fourth-ranked featherweight and Nunez as number three. The gym listed December 6 for viewers in Japan, reflecting the date difference from the Saturday show in Arizona.

A Longer Assignment For Shimomachi

Shimomachi arrives at 23-1-3 with 12 knockouts. The promoter’s written release says he has completed ten rounds six times but has never fought a scheduled twelve-rounder. It also identifies this as his U.S. debut, with a six-fight winning streak behind him, including a decision over Reiya Abe in May.

🚨 BENAVIDEZ vs CIESLAK PRELIM ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Rising super middleweight contender Elijah Garcia battles Thomas O’Toole and Luis Nunez takes on Toshiki Shimomachi in a 12-round IBF Featherweight Title Eliminator. Dec. 5th at 6pm ET/3pm PT | Live on DAZN & Prime Video pic.twitter.com/hrJLBtJZqA — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 17, 2026

His home gym’s record traces his professional debut to December 5, 2015. His only listed defeat came in his third outing, against Yusuke Hiranuma in July 2016; draws have interrupted his winning run, but not that decade-long unbeaten stretch. Born in Neyagawa, Osaka, on November 4, 1996, he turned 30 earlier this month.

The Osaka southpaw’s route through domestic competition included the 2017 national super bantamweight Rookie of the Year tournament and a Japanese youth title win in 2019. He later won the senior Japanese super bantamweight championship against Ryuto Owan in June 2023, drawing with Toshiya Ishii in his first defense that October.

Subsequent successful defenses against Dekanarudo, Ryuya Tsugawa and Misaki Hirano extended that championship experience through January 2025. His gym also records an April 2025 win over Aran Dipaen at a contracted 56.3 kilograms. The December eliminator therefore follows a career developed largely below the featherweight limit.

Nunez Brings Recent Stoppages And Ten-Round Experience

Nunez’s current PBC profile lists 24 wins and 16 knockouts. The 27-year-old orthodox boxer will be matched against Shimomachi’s southpaw stance. His two recorded appearances this year ended early: a first-round stoppage of Jhan Estiven Camacho in Panama City on March 14, followed by a fourth-round stoppage of Carlos Roberto Perez in La Paz, Mexico, on May 23.

Those finishes followed a full ten-round assignment against Hector Sosa in San Antonio last December. Nunez won unanimously, with scores of 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94. His record also includes points victories over Jonathan Fierro in Glendale in May 2022 and Christian Olivo in April 2023, both over ten rounds.

For Shimomachi, preparation was underway before the pairing became public. Green Tsuda reported on November 2 that he had joined a training camp in Shirahama alongside stablemates Takafumi Shibata and Riku Hashimoto. The gym described the work as preparation for December, then published the eliminator details eight days later.