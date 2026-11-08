Lucas Roehrig Stops Connal McDonald In Round 7 At Zuffa Boxing 12 (Highlights)

Lucas Roehrig stopped Connal McDonald 58 seconds into the seventh round at Zuffa Boxing 12 on Saturday, November 7. The cruiserweights opened the main card at London’s Copper Box Arena, where the unbeaten prospect had to work through a stubborn opponent before finding the finish.

The promotion’s final result report lists Roehrig at 10-0 after his third consecutive stoppage. For the 23-year-old, trained by former super-middleweight world champion George Groves, this was a successful first appearance under the Zuffa banner, not a championship bout.

Roehrig vs. McDonald: round-by-round

Uncrowned reporter Darshan Desai’s ringside account detailed how the contest developed through all seven rounds.

Round 1

Roehrig jabbed upstairs and downstairs, adding a lead hook. McDonald answered with a left hook and right hand when defensive openings appeared; the Englishman closed with combinations.

Round 2

A steady jab helped Roehrig dictate distance. He kept directing punches toward the body instead of relying exclusively on head shots.

Round 3

McDonald countered in the middle of an exchange. Roehrig continued attacking the midsection and putting punches together at closer range.

Round 4

Both connected early. An overhand right gave McDonald a notable moment, while his opponent maintained left-handed body work.

Round 5

Roehrig mixed jabs with attacks downstairs but remained open to counters. His offensive variety was not matched by equally consistent defense.

Round 6

McDonald was caught changing stance. Strong right hands followed for Roehrig, whose corner had urged him to force the Scot backward.

Round 7

Roehrig opened with two forceful rights and a left hook that left McDonald in trouble. He followed his opponent toward the ropes and let his hands go. The Scot covered up against that first surge, but a clean combination got through as the referee watched closely. Roehrig continued unloading, forcing McDonald to his knees. The official waved it off instead of beginning a count; the durable visitor had finally been overwhelmed after taking the prospect’s earlier attacks.

A demanding start with a new promoter

The matchup was scheduled for eight rounds. Zuffa’s preview identified McDonald as a 30-year-old from Kirkinner, Scotland, coming off a Scottish Area cruiserweight title win and five victories in his preceding six appearances. That background made him more than an anonymous opponent for a locally based newcomer to the promotion.

Friday’s official measurements were almost identical: Roehrig weighed 199.7 pounds and McDonald 199.8. Both readings appeared in the promotion’s cruiserweight listing, alongside the advertised distance, in the Zuffa Boxing 12 weigh-in coverage.

Sky Sports announced Roehrig’s promotional signing in September. Its written profile traced his professional start to 2024, when he stopped former English champion Joel McIntyre in three rounds. A six-round shutout of American prospect Brian Jones followed the next year, before later victories over opponents with winning records.

His two assignments immediately before this one ended inside the distance against Adam Kolarik and Faton Tolaj at York Hall. The change of promoter therefore came after experience on both smaller shows and televised cards, not a direct jump from the amateurs into this London assignment. The broadcaster’s signing report also placed him in a cruiserweight stable containing Jai Opetaia, Chris Billam-Smith and Ryan Rozicki.