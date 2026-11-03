Lou DiBella Calls Oliver McCall’s Return At 61 ‘Immoral’

Lou DiBella has condemned Oliver McCall’s return at 61. The promoter’s November 3 written statement prompted Jamel Herring to question medical clearances for the heavyweight and his opponent.

The post that prompted DiBella’s reaction came from boxing researcher Grey Johnson. It identified McCall’s next opponent as 54-year-old Jeremiah Williams and put the former champion’s weigh-in weight at 234.5 pounds. Johnson listed their records as 61-14-1 and 19-14-2, respectively. Those details appeared with a photograph from the weigh-in, rather than a fight result.

61 year old Oliver McCall (61-14-1), former WBC Champion of the world, weighed in at 234.5lb for his fight against 54 year old Jeremiah Williams (19-14-2) tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/wQ6pVdQFQm — Grey Johnson (@BoxrecGrey) November 3, 2026

DiBella objects to the veteran heavyweight’s comeback

“This is immoral, dangerous, and just sad.”

DiBella did not limit his criticism to the pairing. He expressed disappointment with the sport’s daily developments and said he could no longer accept them. His post framed the comeback as part of that broader dissatisfaction, not as an announcement that he was promoting or sanctioning the contest.

“Used to be the guilty pleasure of sports. Now it’s just guilty.”

This is immoral, dangerous, and just sad. Take #boxing these days … I can't anymore with the whole damn thing. There's something I smh about every fucking day. Used to be the guilty pleasure of sports. Now it's just guilty. https://t.co/fSdNHgxiig — Lou DiBella🥊 (@loudibella) November 3, 2026

Jamel Herring questions the clearance process

Herring replied directly to the promoter and raised a different question: how the competitors were being cleared to box and which state would oversee the event. The former WBO junior lightweight champion did not offer a diagnosis or release medical documents. His reply expressed surprise about the approval process.

“I’m honestly surprised they get cleared for medicals to begin with…”

I’m honestly surprised they get cleared for medicals to begin with… I wonder what state they’re competing in. — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) November 3, 2026

Two long careers frame the discussion

In 2024, DiBella also challenged Jake Paul’s proposed side bet with Mike Tyson, arguing that regulators should prohibit it.

DiBella’s criticism comes from someone whose career spans both television and promotion. The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ announcement of his Hall of Fame election records his HBO programming role from 1989 to 2000 and credits him with creating Boxing After Dark. He then launched DiBella Entertainment in May 2000. His television work gave underexposed fighters opportunities on a national stage, according to the organization. That background places his remarks inside the business he is criticizing, rather than outside it.

McCall’s best-known achievement remains his September 24, 1994 upset of Lennox Lewis. The WBC’s account of the championship fight describes a right hand in the second round that dropped Lewis. Although the champion got up, referee Guadalupe Garcia judged him unable to continue. McCall took the heavyweight crown and ended Lewis’s unbeaten record that night.

The current dispute concerns whether a former champion should still be competing more than three decades after that breakthrough. DiBella’s statement is an objection to the comeback; it is not evidence of a commission ruling. Neither his post nor Herring’s reply establishes that either boxer failed an examination, and the weigh-in post does not settle those medical questions.