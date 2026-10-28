Litzy Vázquez Meets Stephanie Piñeiro For Vacant WBC, WBA Titles On December 5

Two of the championships Katie Taylor left behind will be contested in Puerto Rico. Litzy Vázquez and Stephanie Piñeiro are scheduled to meet on December 5 at Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez in Bayamón for the vacant WBC and WBA super lightweight world titles.

Salita Promotions announced the matchup on October 1, with Universal Promotions joining it to stage the event in association with Wynn Records. The promoter lists a worldwide Wynn Records Network broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern, bringing the Mexico–Puerto Rico contest to audiences outside the host island.

The WBC separately confirmed its championship’s involvement in an October 16 announcement. Its preview places a 24-year-old unbeaten Mexican against a 36-year-old Puerto Rican southpaw, creating a twelve-year age gap between the challengers. Vázquez comes from Veracruz, while Piñeiro gets the opportunity to pursue the belt before a home crowd.

Vázquez Brings An Interim Championship Into Bayamón

The promotion identifies Vázquez as the WBA interim champion. She is now pursuing the full title rather than defending an undisputed championship.

Piñeiro holds the No. 1 position in the WBA’s September super lightweight rankings. That standing offers her a path back to a world championship after campaigning at welterweight.

Vázquez’s record is listed by the WBC as 9-0 with six knockouts. Piñeiro enters the announcement at 10-1 with three stoppage wins. The council also lists the Puerto Rican at five feet nine inches and ranks her second in its own ratings, distinct from her WBA position.

The WBA’s historical listing records Piñeiro’s interim welterweight title appearance against Marie Pier Houle in September 2025 and a subsequent meeting with Anahi Ester Sanchez that November. Those entries track an established championship campaign, rather than a boxer entering her first title-level contest in Bayamón.

Piñeiro Returns After A Welterweight Title Defeat

Piñeiro last challenged Lauren Price in Cardiff, where the WBA’s original account records a unanimous-decision victory for the Welsh champion. After ten rounds, the judges scored that contest 98-92, 99-91 and 98-92. Price retained her unified welterweight titles, leaving the Puerto Rican challenger to rebuild rather than return as a defending champion.

That report describes a difficult early stretch for Piñeiro against Price’s movement and hand speed. An accidental head clash later cut the champion, and the challenger increased her pressure in the middle rounds. The account nevertheless credits Price with securing the decision after a competitive finish, not losing her titles through the injury.

The WBC says its belt became available when Taylor retired. Her Croke Park farewell closed that championship reign; this December contest starts a new one in the boxing division, but covers two belts rather than all four major titles.

The available official event listing does not yet provide a finalized supporting card or a main-event ringwalk time. Its 8 p.m. broadcast listing should not be read as a guaranteed starting time for Vázquez–Piñeiro itself.