Liam Paro Expects Fivefold Haney Payday, Qualifies Old Sparring History

Liam Paro has described December’s Devin Haney fight as a major financial step, telling Sydney media he expects a roughly fivefold increase in earnings. Nine reported the remarks on November 6; he did not identify the comparison purse or disclose an amount.

The IBF champion said negotiations briefly drifted toward other opportunities for Haney before the agreement gave him another four or five weeks of preparation. He framed the assignment as both a competitive test and an opportunity to improve his financial position.

Paro qualified the significance of their old sparring: close to 100 rounds, but none for almost four years. He said both had developed since and cautioned against treating short social clips as a complete account.

He regards Haney’s style as difficult while favoring himself in open exchanges. His suggestion that a dramatic knockout might allow him to walk away was conditional, not an announced retirement.

Paro’s written negotiation trail

Paro had already singled out the WBO championship in an August 12 written post, while identifying himself as the IBF titleholder. It provides earlier context for the two-belt target now attached to his December assignment in San Francisco.

Have the IBF.. I want the WBO 😉 — Liam Paro (@ParoLiam) August 12, 2026

Before the date and venue were formally announced, Paro publicly disputed suggestions that his demands were preventing major fights. In an October 1 written post, he answered Ryan Garcia’s criticism of his championship standing and accusations from Haney supporters that he was avoiding the American or pricing himself out.

He said he had accepted either opponent and described his team’s financial position as reasonable. His invitation was to send a contract and choose a date. That was a fighter’s account of his willingness to negotiate, not evidence that two completed agreements already existed.

Ryan Garcia says I’m “renting” the IBF belt, while Haney fans say I’m ducking Devin or pricing myself out. Here’s the truth — I’ve accepted BOTH fights. My team has been reasonable on the money and I’ll fight either man any day of the week. I’m a proven two-division world… — Liam Paro (@ParoLiam) October 1, 2026

A return to a familiar venue

Their confirmed assignment is a WBO–IBF welterweight unification at Chase Center in San Francisco on December 19. Top Rank announced the event on November 5, with DAZN pay-per-view coverage beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific.

Two reigning champions will meet at 147 pounds. Top Rank describes a unification rather than an undisputed championship contest: adding the opposing belt would not give either boxer every major welterweight title.

Paro has appeared on a Haney show at the same arena before. In the promotional announcement, he recalled fighting on the undercard when Haney faced Regis Prograis three years earlier. This time, he returns as the opposing champion rather than a supporting attraction.

Top Rank and Devin Haney Promotions are staging the show in association with No Limit Boxing and TGB Promotions. Brian Norman Jr. versus Abel Ramos is the scheduled ten-round welterweight co-feature. The release also lists two additional pay-per-view fights without naming them. Haney took the WBO belt from Norman by unanimous decision in November 2025.

The championship he brings to San Francisco

Paro earned the IBF welterweight title by defeating Lewis Crocker at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane on June 24, 2026, with all three judges scoring their fight 115-113. The decision left him at 28-1 and handed Crocker his first professional loss. It also made Paro a champion in a second weight class after his earlier super-lightweight reign.