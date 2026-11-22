Liam Paro’s camp has issued a 24-hour warning over Devin Haney’s enrollment in VADA testing, putting their December welterweight unification under pressure. Nine reported on November 22 that a No Limit Boxing representative confirmed the deadline as a condition of their fight agreement.

The report says Paro could walk away if the requirement is not met. That is a warning about the bout’s future, not confirmation it has been canceled. Nine did not publish the underlying contract, an exact clock time for the deadline or a new statement from Paro beyond his social-media post.

The Australian had raised the issue directly on November 20. Addressing Haney on X, he questioned why someone who publicly advocates clean boxing had not yet agreed to begin testing. He tagged the promoters, broadcasters and Ryan Garcia as he asked about the delay.

Haney answered later that day, saying the upcoming contest would be his 14th consecutive fight using VADA and that he had recorded more than 65 clean tests. He also criticized Garcia, whom Paro had tagged. Those are Haney’s stated testing credentials; his reply does not supply an enrollment confirmation for this particular event. The posts were published at 8:21 p.m. and 10:49 p.m. UTC respectively, separating that Friday exchange from the new Sunday warning.

This is will be my 14th consecutive fight using VADA testing. Over 65 clean tests. Thanks for tagging the cheater.. the one that got popped for PEDS https://t.co/AvNWbOksWc — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) November 20, 2026

What enrollment establishes

VADA describes its service as independent, voluntary and unannounced. Its published explanation says enrolled professionals agree to testing at any time during the eight weeks before competition, provide accurate daily whereabouts and allow results to be disclosed immediately to the governing athletic commission. The organization identifies approved laboratories, recognized collection agencies and chain-of-custody procedures as components of that process.

That makes enrollment and a historical testing record different questions. Agreeing to an active program establishes the framework for collecting samples around a forthcoming contest; a tally from earlier fights does not itself document that agreement. Nothing in the two fighters’ written exchange announces a positive test by Haney, and a registration dispute should not be presented as one.

A two-belt fight still on the calendar

Top Rank’s current event listing still places Haney against Paro at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, December 19. That is the venue’s local date, rather than December 20 as used in Australian coverage. Haney brings the WBO welterweight championship and Paro the IBF belt, with the pairing designed to unify those two titles at 147 pounds.

The promotion’s November 10 conference release explains the sporting stakes behind the threatened matchup. Both boxers previously appeared at Chase Center in December 2023: Haney beat Regis Prograis for a championship in his second division, while Paro stopped Montana Love on the same show. They now return as opposing champions rather than headliner and undercard fighter.

Brian Norman Jr. against Abel Ramos is scheduled as the ten-round welterweight co-feature. Top Rank and Devin Haney Promotions are staging the show with No Limit Boxing and TGB Promotions, with DAZN pay-per-view coverage set to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific. The testing warning concerns the main event; it does not establish a change to those supporting arrangements.