Lester Martinez Presses WBC On Canelo Fight, Considers Guatemala Return

Lester Martinez is pressing the WBC to honor his understanding of a promised Canelo Alvarez fight while considering a separate return in Guatemala.

In Izquierdazo’s complete November 12 written interview thread, the interim super middleweight champion said the council had told him he would be next. He argued that he should not need to request or demand fulfillment of that commitment.

The distinction follows this week’s mandatory-challenger session in Acapulco. The WBC’s own November 11 written decisions identify Alvarez as its newly crowned champion with one fight remaining on his four-bout contract, and Martinez as the interim champion seeking that matchup. The entry names no date, venue or agreed opponent for Alvarez.

LÉSTER SE CANSA DE ESPERAR: QUIERE A CANELO SÍ O SÍ 🔥🔜 “¿Si el CMB me pide paciencia para enfrentar a Canelo? No, ni madres, dijeron que la siguiente pelea y la siguiente voy yo. No tendría que pedir ni exigir nada, solo hacer valer lo que ellos dijeron. pic.twitter.com/87X1pOICyJ — Izquierdazo Boxeo (@IzquierdazoBox) November 12, 2026

Martinez Keeps A Separate Return In Mind

Martinez said he understood Alvarez had a March commitment. If so, he wanted to fight in Guatemala during the wait. He identified no opponent or agreement for that appearance.

“Vamos a esperar; lo que sé es que tiene compromiso para marzo. Si es así, nosotros también vamos a aprovecharlo; no nos vamos a quedar con los brazos cruzados y poder pelear en Guatemala”. — Izquierdazo Boxeo (@IzquierdazoBox) November 12, 2026

He preferred September for the Alvarez meeting because of Mexico’s and Guatemala’s independence celebrations. He associated Alvarez’s schedule with May and September, without announcing a booking in either month.

“Creo yo que las fechas que él tiene como apartada y que ha estado peleando son mayo y septiembre y, si es para septiembre, mucho mejor porque hay dos independencias, que son México y Guatemala; te imaginas para esas fechas, va a ser muy bonito”. — Izquierdazo Boxeo (@IzquierdazoBox) November 12, 2026

The Convention Has Not Produced An Ordered Matchup

David Torres’ original written convention report for Izquierdazo says WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman would revisit the situation once Alvarez clarified his contractual position with Riyadh Season. It also reports that Martinez could continue with plans to defend his interim championship. Torres also reported Sulaiman’s account that Alvarez’s side was willing to fight Martinez. His report mentions a possible further discussion in about a month to consider the division’s next steps; that is a review timetable, not a date for the two champions to meet in the ring.

Martinez had initially arrived with representative Roberto Diaz to pursue the Alvarez opportunity at the convention. His latest written remarks sharpen that initial lobbying effort into a request to enforce the pathway he believes he was promised.

Martinez earned the interim belt by beating Immanuwel Aleem by unanimous decision on March 21 at California’s National Orange Show Event Center. The WBC described that championship breakthrough as a first for Guatemalan boxing. He then stopped Luka Plantic in the tenth round of his first defense on August 29 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, with the organization’s subsequent recognition listing him at 21-0-1 with 17 knockouts.

Diego Pacheco has separately said he would welcome Martinez as an opponent if he beats Darius Fulghum and his preferred title opportunities do not materialize.

Alvarez became the full champion again by defeating Christian Mbilli on October 31 in Riyadh. That changes the opponent at the top of Martinez’s title route: the Guatemalan had fought Mbilli to a draw in Las Vegas in September 2025, before winning his interim championship.