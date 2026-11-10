Lester Martinez Pushes For Canelo Fight At WBC Convention

Lester Martinez is taking his pursuit of a Canelo Alvarez fight to the WBC’s annual convention. The interim super middleweight champion is in Acapulco with representative Roberto Diaz, seeking an opportunity against the organization’s full champion in 2027, the WBC reported on November 9.

James Blears’ written report for the sanctioning body describes a lobbying effort, not a signed contest. It anticipates Martinez and Diaz presenting their case to the WBC Ratings Committee; it does not announce a ruling, an agreement with Alvarez’s team, a date or a venue.

Martinez’s ambition also comes with respect for the opponent. In the WBC’s account, he regards facing Alvarez as an aspiration and a chance to bring distinction to Guatemala. He considers the Mexican still dangerous and operating at a high level, with accumulated experience adding to the challenge rather than diminishing it.

The two WBC belts now lead to Canelo

Alvarez became the man holding the full title by beating Christian Mbilli by unanimous decision on October 31 in Riyadh. That changed the identity of the champion Martinez wants to face. The WBC had listed Mbilli as champion and Alvarez as challenger in its official preview of that twelve-round contest at Kingdom Arena.

Martinez’s route from a draw to the interim belt

There is a direct connection between the contenders’ paths. Martinez and Mbilli fought to a draw in Las Vegas in September 2025. The WBC’s subsequent account of Martinez’s championship breakthrough identifies that meeting as the major test preceding his own interim-title victory, rather than a defeat he had to avenge.

On March 21, Martinez beat Immanuwel Aleem by unanimous decision at California’s National Orange Show Event Center to claim the interim championship. That distinction matters to the present request: he is pursuing the full belt while already holding the organization’s interim recognition at 168 pounds. The WBC described the Aleem victory as a first for Guatemalan boxing, explaining the national significance attached to his bid for a further step.

He then completed his first defense against Luka Plantic, stopping the Croatian in the tenth round at the Galen Center in Los Angeles on August 29. The WBC’s September recognition put his resulting record at 21-0-1 with 17 knockouts. Its pre-fight dossier identified Brian “BoMac” McIntyre as his trainer.

Acapulco is hosting the WBC’s 64th annual convention at Mundo Imperial, with the gathering running November 8-13. The organization’s opening-ceremony report describes current and former champions assembling there. Martinez’s immediate effort is therefore taking place at the governing body’s own meeting, rather than through an announced promotional event.