Lenar Perez Withdraws From November 12 Fight After Training Injury

Lenar Perez is out of his November 12 boxing match with Artur Ziyatdinov after suffering an injury in training. Eye of the Tiger confirmed the withdrawal in a written announcement on November 5, changing the chief supporting bout on its Montreal show.

Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan will instead occupy the co-main-event slot. Their meeting was already part of the program, so the adjustment promotes an existing matchup rather than announcing a newly arranged replacement fight. Jhon Orobio and Hendri Cedeno remain the headliners at the Casino de Montréal.

The promoter did not identify Perez’s injury, set a recovery timetable or announce another opponent for Ziyatdinov. The available update therefore does not establish when either cruiserweight will next compete. A distributed written release described the setback as having occurred during training.

🚨Une blessure force Lenar Perez à se retirer de son combat prévu le 12 novembre face à Artur Ziyatdinov. C’est donc maintenant le duel 100% EOTTM #ButlerBazinyan qui sera la demi-finale de l’événement #OrobioCedeno. 📺 @punching_grace / @DAZNBoxing #OrobioCedeno | #EottmArmy pic.twitter.com/3RUfaHxGZl — Eye of the Tiger (@eottm_boxing) November 5, 2026

Perez’s Return Followed His September Mchunu Win

Perez had been scheduled to build on his September 3 victory over Thabiso Mchunu. The original event announcement described that performance as an eighth-round stoppage and presented the November appearance as a quick turnaround for the Cuban contender, who entered the advertised program at 17-0 with 15 knockouts.

His promoter’s profile traces his recent progress through two different tests. A decision over Aleksei Egorov in Bosnia in April 2025 preceded his move into the Quebec promotional stable that November. He then beat former world champion Isaac Chilemba over ten rounds in March 2026, securing the WBA Continental cruiserweight belt before the Mchunu contest.

Those results explain why another appearance had been planned so soon: Eye of the Tiger had positioned Perez’s return as a step toward a first world-title opportunity.

Butler–Bazinyan Moves To Co-Main

For Butler and Bazinyan, the stakes outlined when the card was announced were already substantial. Promoter Camille Estephan had voiced concern about Butler continuing after his June appearance against Edgar Berlanga, while respecting the boxer’s decision to pursue another run. Bazinyan’s return followed a lengthy absence after facing Jaime Munguia in September 2024 and repeated withdrawals from the Butler matchup.

The wider program also lists Avery Martin Duval, Canadian Olympic medalist Wyatt Sanford, Keven Beausejour and Nickenson Denis. The written injury release describes the event as sold out, gives a 6:30 p.m. start and names DAZN as the worldwide broadcaster; the original promoter post also identifies Punching Grace without specifying its territorial coverage.

Punching Grace’s older event listing still displays Perez against an opponent to be announced. That unrevised entry is superseded by the promoter’s dated withdrawal notice, rather than evidence that his appearance remains on.