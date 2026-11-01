Lee Reeves Transferred To Limerick Hospital In October Recovery Update

Lee Reeves was transferred to University Hospital Limerick after treatment in Dublin for his serious brain injury. The move was reported on October 13, bringing the boxer closer to his family and friends.

Hospitalized since his August 1 fight with Gary Cully, Reeves was 31. This October update follows the initial hospitalization report, not a new November medical development.

October transfer followed further surgery

Limerick Voice reported that Reeves had undergone surgery to replace a section of his skull after an earlier operation to relieve pressure. Its account cited an October 8 update from his friend Jonathan O’Brien, who said Reeves was stable but had not regained consciousness. Those descriptions concern that dated update; they do not establish his condition today.

O’Brien’s accompanying written Instagram caption attributed the surgical update to Reeves’ father, Tony, after discussions with doctors. It said further scans were planned and that a return to Limerick hospital could follow the next week. The later local report confirmed the transfer, rather than simply treating that earlier expectation as an accomplished move.

In the same caption, O’Brien thanked the 2,049 people who had donated at that stage and others who had shared the appeal. He emphasized continued support for Reeves and his family through rehabilitation. The figure described participation when that post was written, not the present total.

Boxing community organized support in Limerick

The boxing community response included Cork boxer Tommy Hyde, who used his own written Instagram appeal to encourage support for Reeves and his family. His post advertised an October 4 fundraiser at Southside Boxing Academy in Limerick, with a 4 p.m. start, and directed supporters to the separate GoFundMe collection.

Hyde highlighted Reeves’ history of helping people through difficult periods and contributing to his community. The appeal asked that this support now be reciprocated. The October 4 event has already passed; it is part of the documented community response, not an upcoming fundraiser being announced here.

Recovery appeal remains available

The GoFundMe page titled “Lee Reeves and his family” displayed €125,823 raised toward a €130,000 target when checked on November 1. It listed 2,137 donors, a more precise figure than the rounded 2.1K donations shown elsewhere on the page. These are a dated fundraising snapshot, not a medical assessment or a prediction about recovery.

O’Brien is identified as organizer and Anthony Clancy as beneficiary. The appeal was created on August 3. The appeal began two days after the bout that left Reeves hospitalized. Its written explanation says the money is intended to help with Reeves’ recovery expenses and provide financial support to his family, while recognizing his work for charities and the Limerick community.

Although O’Brien’s October caption initially discussed closing the collection, the later local report said it would remain open to accommodate other fundraising efforts. The campaign was still publicly available with a donation option on November 1. That distinction matters: the earlier intention should not be presented as proof the appeal subsequently closed.

The hospital transfer made visits easier for those close to Reeves. It did not, on its own, confirm that he had regained consciousness or establish a timetable for recovery.