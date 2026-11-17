Lee Reeves has died at the age of 31 after spending months in hospital following his August boxing match in Dublin. His former coach Jonathan O’Brien and Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention, the charity for which he served as an ambassador, shared tributes on Monday, November 16.

The Irish Examiner reported that the Limerick fighter died at University Hospital Limerick with loved ones around him. He had been seriously ill since being taken from the ring after his bout with Gary Cully at the 3Arena on August 1.

Tributes from his coach and charity

O’Brien, who had been posting updates during Reeves’ treatment, published his farewell at 22:21 UTC. His written Instagram caption addressed the boxer directly:

“Goodbye son sleep tight you fought so hard till the end”

The rest of his message expressed love for Reeves and asked that his father and sisters find strength. It also remembered the boxer’s late mother and brother. The tribute was a personal farewell, not a medical account of what had caused his death.

Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention followed with its own statement at 22:38 UTC. In a two-image memorial post and accompanying caption, the organization described a relationship that had grown beyond an ambassador’s title. It credited Reeves with giving his time, energy and support to its work and helping it reach people through conversations about mental health.

“We will carry his name, his memory and the message he stood for with us every step of the way.”

The group extended condolences to his family and friends. Its public description of its work explains that volunteers patrol Limerick’s bridges and river at night, offering a conversation to people who are distressed or isolated. Founded in 2018, the nonprofit emphasizes connection and a safe, welcoming response to people in difficulty.

Months of treatment and community support

After the August hospitalization, Reeves underwent major surgery at Beaumont Hospital and was placed in an induced coma. The Irish Examiner reported that his treatment subsequently included the Mater Hospital before his move back to Limerick. Those stages describe his hospital journey; they do not establish a new diagnosis or a certified cause of death.

His October transfer closer to home had allowed family and friends to be nearer during treatment. The local report said he had been receiving physiotherapy. O’Brien’s updates and the support organized around him had kept that recovery effort in public view.

The GoFundMe appeal titled “Lee Reeves and his family” remained available when checked on November 17. It displayed €126,182 toward a €130,000 goal and listed 2,150 donors. O’Brien is identified as its organizer, with Anthony Clancy as beneficiary. Those are the page’s displayed figures at the time of checking, not an independently audited fundraising total.

Launched on August 3, the appeal said it was intended to help with Reeves’ recovery expenses and his family’s costs. It also described his support for charities and his community in Limerick. Its original recovery wording remained on the page after Monday’s tributes; it should not be read as a later statement about his condition.