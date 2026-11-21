Lauren Price left Cardiff with all four major welterweight championships after a unanimous-decision victory over Michaela Kotaskova on November 20. Each judge returned 100-90 at Utilita Arena, making the unbeaten Welsh boxer undisputed at 147 pounds in her 11th professional contest.

The vacant WBO title joined her WBA, WBC and IBF belts. Her achievement also made her the first Welsh champion to hold all four simultaneously, adding a professional milestone to the Olympic gold she won in Tokyo.

Price establishes the distance

Round 1

Price attacked immediately, landing forceful punches midway through the opener rather than giving the challenger time to settle.

Round 2

Her speed kept Kotaskova behind the exchanges. A small cut appeared over the challenger’s right eye during the early rounds.

Round 3

The champion’s right hook became an effective weapon. Her counters came in extended combinations while Kotaskova struggled to follow her movement.

Round 4

Kotaskova advanced along straight lines. Price escaped with her footwork, then returned flurries before her opponent could establish a sustained attack.

Round 5

An accidental clash of heads opened a deeper cut on Kotaskova’s left side. Bleeding compounded the difficulty of getting close to the southpaw.

Price draws first blood 🩸 Sharp work from @LLPrice94 early in Cardiff 👊 Watch LIVE on BBC iPlayer & BBC Two 📺#PriceKotaskova | Now | BBC Two & iPlayer | Utilita Arena, Cardiff | MrQ Casino Fight Night pic.twitter.com/vd20TIUS9U — BOXXER (@boxxer) November 20, 2026

Kotaskova keeps pursuing the champion

Round 6

Price planted her feet to deliver a hard three-punch combination. The challenger’s cuts did not halt the contest, and the champion remained in control entering its final four rounds.

Round 7

Body work created an opening upstairs for Price’s right hook. She moved away afterward, denying Kotaskova the stationary target she needed despite the challenger’s continued forward pressure.

𝙳𝚘𝚖𝚒𝚗𝚊𝚗𝚝. 🔥 What a performance so far by @LLPrice94 🤩 Watch LIVE on BBC iPlayer & BBC Two 📺#PriceKotaskova | Now | BBC Two & iPlayer | Utilita Arena, Cardiff | MrQ Casino Fight Night pic.twitter.com/PAqGecSp5Z — BOXXER (@boxxer) November 20, 2026

Round 8

Kotaskova showed resilience through another demanding round and continued trying to adjust. Those efforts did not reverse Price’s advantage as the bout entered its closing stages.

Round 9

A heavy left hook landed for Price. Kotaskova absorbed it and pressed forward again, leaving the champion one round from the finish.

Round 10

Kotaskova chased the action, but Price kept finding punches without being pinned down. She lifted her arms in the closing seconds before the final bell.

𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐏𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 👑@LLPrice94 dominates Michaela Kotaskova to become Wales’ FIRST EVER Undisputed Champion 😮‍💨 Watch LIVE on BBC Two 📺#PriceKotaskova | Now | BBC Two & iPlayer | Utilita Arena, Cardiff | MrQ Casino Fight Night pic.twitter.com/gzvxTSmIcE — BOXXER (@boxxer) November 20, 2026

The result moved Price to 11-0. Kotaskova entered at 12-1-2 and suffered her second professional defeat, with the two draws still part of her record.

The fourth belt changes the stakes

The matchup had originally been booked as a defense of three major titles. Mikaela Mayer’s decision to vacate the WBO welterweight belt opened the route to undisputed status, with the sanctioning body confirming the revised stakes during fight week.

Both competitors had cleared the division’s limit at Thursday’s weigh-in: Price registered 146.6 pounds and Kotaskova 147. The challenger was returning to welterweight after an unsuccessful super-welterweight championship attempt against Chantelle Cameron in April.