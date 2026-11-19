Lauren Price weighed 146.6 pounds and Michaela Kotaskova came in at 147 on Thursday, clearing the welterweight limit for their undisputed championship fight in Cardiff. BOXXER published the official figures on November 19, with the challenger landing exactly on the division’s ceiling and the champion four-tenths of a pound below it.

The women headline Friday’s show at Utilita Arena, with BBC Two and BBC iPlayer carrying the event live and free-to-air in the United Kingdom. Their matchup was announced by BOXXER in October.

A Welterweight Return For Kotaskova

Kotaskova approaches this opportunity after an unsuccessful championship challenge in the heavier super-welterweight division. She lost on points to Chantelle Cameron in April, when the vacant WBO belt at that weight was contested. BOXXER’s original written announcement identified that bout as her only professional defeat and described welterweight as her natural division.

Her record stands at 12-1-2 with four knockouts, according to the WBC. Those two draws are part of the challenger’s professional ledger; she is not entering Cardiff with an unblemished overall record, even though the promoter says she has not lost at welterweight.

𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙁𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏𝙀𝙍𝙎 𝙃𝘼𝙑𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙀𝘿 𝙄𝙉 ⚖️ Weigh in complete now all that is left is for the fighters to give it their all in the ring tomorrow night 🥊#PriceKotaskova | Nov 20th | BBC Two & iPlayer | Utilita Arena, Cardiff | MrQ Casino Fight Night pic.twitter.com/WS5lZp2U5P — BOXXER (@boxxer) November 19, 2026

In the October announcement, Kotaskova explained the significance of returning to this weight:

“Welterweight is my natural division, I am undefeated at this weight and I believe this is my moment.”

She also acknowledged that the arena would favor Price, while presenting the home support as motivation rather than a reason to be discouraged. Her stated aim was to leave Wales with the champion’s titles, not simply to complete another appearance at world level.

Four Major Belts, Not Just A Home Defense

The prize expanded this week. On November 18, the WBO confirmed that the undisputed welterweight championship would be decided in Cardiff. Price already holds the WBA, WBC and IBF belts; the vacant WBO title is the addition that makes all four major championships available in one contest.

That vacancy follows Mikaela Mayer’s decision to relinquish her 147-pound title. Mayer said her super-welterweight rematch with Cameron had become her priority and that she did not want to delay the lower division while pursuing it. The Cardiff fight therefore offers a route to undisputed status without a separate meeting with Mayer.

Price brings a 10-0 record with two stoppages into the bout. Her most recent defense, against Stephanie Pineiro Aquino in this same city on April 4, required her to work through a badly split lip after a fifth-round clash of heads. She completed the distance and won unanimously, with the judges returning 99-91, 98-92 and 98-92.

BBC Sport’s ringside account described Pineiro pressing forward early, before Price’s speed and accurate combinations helped her take control. The champion increased her activity in the sixth and seventh rounds and continued landing the more significant punches as the challenger pushed in the tenth. That demanding defense is the immediate test she has behind her entering Friday’s return.

Her WBC reign began with the March 2025 victory over Natasha Jonas at London’s Royal Albert Hall, following her first world-title breakthrough against Jessica McCaskill in Cardiff in May 2024. This time, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and Welsh southpaw has the chance to complete the major-belt collection in front of her own supporters.