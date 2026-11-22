Lauren Price’s team is pursuing a Cardiff stadium appearance in May or June after she became undisputed welterweight champion. Promoter Ben Shalom identified the winner of Chantelle Cameron’s rematch with Mikaela Mayer as an opponent he would like to secure.

In BBC Sport Wales’ November 21 report, Shalom named Cardiff City Stadium and Cardiff Arms Park as possible venues. He projected sales of 15,000 to 20,000 tickets, rather than announcing completed sales. Price described a potential summer stadium show as part of building her legacy and growing her following.

BBC boxing analyst Steve Bunce offered a firmer assessment, saying a Cardiff City Stadium event had been agreed for May or June, with a February appearance beforehand. The report described a mandatory defense as likely and mentioned Emilie Sonvico as a possible opponent, without confirming that matchup. Bunce did not expect Claressa Shields to be the summer opponent.

Trainer Rob McCracken praised Price’s development after 11 professional fights and described her as the best female boxer he had seen. That was his assessment of his fighter.

BOXXER’s November 21 posts highlighted her reception from supporters and her new championship status.

Welcome Home Champ ❤️ A traffic stopping welcome home for @LLPrice94 as she’s welcomed back by her fans 👏#PriceKotaskova pic.twitter.com/7JF0HudD7x — BOXXER (@boxxer) November 21, 2026

Undisputed status supplies the platform

The discussions follow Price’s unanimous-decision win over Michaela Kotaskova at Utilita Arena on November 20. All three judges scored their ten-round contest 100-90, giving the Welsh southpaw every round on every card. The result lifted her professional record to 11-0 and added the vacant WBO championship to the WBA, WBC and IBF belts she already held at 147 pounds.

That fourth belt changed the significance of a fight originally announced as a defense of three titles. Price became the first Welsh boxer to hold all four major championships simultaneously, adding the professional achievement to her Tokyo Olympic gold medal. Kotaskova, who had unsuccessfully challenged Cameron at super welterweight in April, suffered her second professional defeat in Cardiff.

The Queen of Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️ And now the undisputed welterweight champion of the world… @LLPrice94 👑#PriceKotaskova pic.twitter.com/t5tQlGVvn2 — BOXXER (@boxxer) November 21, 2026

Cameron and Mayer have their own rematch first

Cameron and Mayer’s next meeting is already on the calendar: their December 24 rematch in Dubai is scheduled for Coca-Cola Arena, as the co-main event of Jake Paul’s card against Cédric Doumbé. Cameron’s WBA, WBC and WBO super-welterweight championships are at stake over ten rounds. Those titles belong to the 154-pound division, distinct from Price’s complete collection at welterweight.

Mayer’s November 17 written announcement that she would vacate her WBO welterweight title helped open Price’s route to undisputed status. She made the Cameron rematch her priority rather than continuing to hold up the lower division. Cameron won their first meeting in Birmingham on August 29 by unanimous decision, with scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94.

The Dubai return bout was announced on November 13, before Mayer’s separate decision about her welterweight championship. The rematch agreement and the subsequent vacancy were different developments, rather than the same belt being defended in two divisions.

Another former Price challenger is also moving to a lighter weight. Stephanie Piñeiro recently described super lightweight as her natural division ahead of her December 5 meeting with Litzy Vázquez. She left open the possibility of returning to face Price at welterweight, but that was not a confirmed rematch agreement.

Shalom’s stadium proposal likewise does not confirm a signed opponent or settle the weight for a potential meeting with the Cameron–Mayer winner.