Larry Goldberg Cites Ticket-Sale Pressure Before Atlantic City Pause

Larry Goldberg says Friday’s seven-bout Tropicana event will be his last Atlantic City professional boxing show for a while. In a November 11 column, the promoter described ticket-sales pressure without announcing a permanent closure or a return date.

He wrote:

“I am hustling to sell a couple hundred more in the next two days so we do not lose our shirts.”

Goldberg said he has no fighters under promotional contracts and is handling arrivals and meals with limited staff. He welcomed regulatory scrutiny, introduced a new broadcast crew and called the event his 22nd professional show, ninth at the venue. Josh Hennig will call the action alongside former fighter Curtis Jones and matchmaker Eric Bottjer, with Sarah Cunningham conducting interviews during the broadcast. He also reported distributing tickets to community groups and funding the Atlantic City PAL’s December 5 amateur show, including belts and a banquet.

Behind the Curtain: Fight Week in Atlantic City and the Craziness Is Just Starting https://t.co/UHVPAZEvDQ — Boxing Insider Promotions (@BoxingInsider) November 11, 2026

The Final Professional Card Comes Before An Amateur Commitment

The seven-bout program is scheduled for November 13 at the Tropicana Showroom, with the first bell at 7 p.m. The promoter’s current release offers free coverage on its website and YouTube channel, rather than requiring a subscription to watch the card. Thursday’s weigh-in precedes the event, and the matchups remain subject to change and approval by the New Jersey State Athletic Control Board.

Justin Figueroa and Luis Caraballo Ramos lead the bill in a previously announced rematch. Heavyweight George Arias faces Joe Jones over eight rounds, while unbeaten NABF super featherweight champion Iman Lee meets Dannis Aguero Arias in his Atlantic City debut. John Leonardo and Kevin Nunez are scheduled for eight rounds at 122 pounds. The remaining pairings are JJ Alvarez against Larry Fryers at 144 pounds, Koby Khalil Williams against Salvatore Di Stefano over six rounds at 135 pounds, and Julio Sanchez III against Skyler Bray over six.

A Rematch That March Could Not Settle

The headliners’ March 7 meeting ended without a winner. Their March bout had been scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight. The promotion’s contemporaneous report records an accidental foul in the third round after the boxers became entangled near the ropes and fell to the canvas. Caraballo was taken from the ring on a stretcher with his neck immobilized, while raising his hands to the crowd. That account did not establish a lasting injury. Because four rounds had not been completed, the commission’s accidental-foul ruling meant the scorecards could not determine an outcome. A no contest, rather than a defeat for either boxer, left the rematch unresolved.

The amateur commitment continues an established relationship. Shore Local reported in December 2025 that the Atlantic City Police Athletic League presented Goldberg with an Excellence Award at the Public Safety Civilian Academy’s graduation ceremony. Its account identified charitable contributions to the youth boxing program as the reason for the recognition. It also described the previous November’s Battle of the Beach Amateur Showcase, with all proceeds benefiting PAL youth programs. That was the second amateur event he had organized for the group, according to the report. The new December 5 sponsorship concerns amateur boxing, separate from the professional Tropicana schedule.