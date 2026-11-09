Lara–Tszyu Full Card Unveiled For December 13 Stadium Show

Callum Peters will face Saulo Saldivar, while Kirra Ruston meets Sanderson Diaz, as No Limit Boxing unveiled the supporting lineup for Tim Tszyu’s world-title challenge against Erislandy Lara. The promoter’s November 9 announcement adds detail beyond the three previously confirmed headline bouts at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast.

The show takes place on Sunday, December 13 in Queensland. General-public ticket sales opened on November 9, with advertised prices starting at $19. The new opponents give two unbeaten Australian prospects their assignments on a card featuring two WBA championship fights.

Peters gets a high-stoppage opponent

The official poster pairs Peters with Saldivar at middleweight. It lists the Mexican at 18-2-1 with 17 knockouts, against the Australian’s 10-0 record with eight stoppages. Those totals describe their records, rather than a prediction of how this matchup will unfold.

Peters’ current No Limit profile records a unanimous-decision victory over Juan Diego Ortiz on November 6. Before that, he stopped Blake Wells in the eighth round in August and Ivan Ricardo Actis in the seventh in July. His next booking therefore follows a full-distance win after two successive recorded stoppages.

GOLD COAST, GET READY! 🔥 A big card set for December 13. One massive stage at CBUS Super Stadium. 🎟️ Get your tickets via @Ticketmaster_AU pic.twitter.com/OEPvzm6hr6 — No Limit Boxing (@NoLimit_Boxing) November 8, 2026

Ruston’s light-heavyweight meeting with Diaz brings another unbeaten record into the lineup. The same poster lists Ruston at 10-0, all by knockout, and his Dominican opponent at 20-1 with 15 knockouts. No title is advertised for either of these newly detailed pairings.

Three more names, but opponents still to come

Demsey McKean, Ahmad Reda and Hass Hamdan also appear on the poster. The event page lists each man’s opponent as TBC, so their inclusion should not be mistaken for three completed match announcements. McKean is the heavyweight addition identified in the promoter’s distributed release.

The website and announcement do not fully agree on running order: the release places Ruston on the prelims, whereas the event page includes his pairing before its preliminary section. A final bout sequence has not been established here.

Australia vs the 🌎 🎫 Tickets on sale now via @Ticketmaster_AU #NoLimitBoxing pic.twitter.com/vKAktuv7Zm — No Limit Boxing (@NoLimit_Boxing) November 9, 2026

The established top of the card remains Lara defending the WBA middleweight championship against Tszyu, Jermell Charlo returning against Brock Jarvis, and Liam Wilson challenging WBA super-featherweight champion Elnur Samedov. Those bookings are background to the new undercard announcement, not fresh confirmations.

Local morning schedule needs one clarification

No Limit’s event page advertises preliminary coverage on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports from 7:30 a.m. AEST, followed by the main card on Kayo Sports and Main Event from 9:30 a.m. Its new poster separately says gates open at 8 a.m.; the differing times should not be treated as a settled admission schedule.

PBC lists December 12 for American viewers, with DAZN coverage at 7:30 p.m. Eastern and 4:30 p.m. Pacific. That is the U.S. presentation of the Queensland event, rather than a second fight date. The venue remains Cbus Super Stadium in Robina on the Gold Coast.