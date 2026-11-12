Kyosuke Takami Arrives In Cebu For Return Against Mohaleden Kalibo

Kyosuke Takami has reached Cebu for his first fight since losing the WBA light flyweight championship. Teiken’s November 12 written diary places him in the Philippines ahead of an eight-round, non-title meeting with Mohaleden Kalibo at Fuente Osmeña Circle on Saturday, November 14.

He arrived on Wednesday night after a flight of approximately five hours. His gym reported that he trained soon after reaching Cebu, then completed his final session at ZIP Sanman Boxing Gym on Thursday afternoon. The official weigh-in is scheduled for Friday at Omega Boxing Gym in Mandaue.

In the diary, Takami described a welcoming training atmosphere that helped him concentrate. He regarded the heat and unfamiliar surroundings as useful experience, rather than simply an inconvenience. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete and said he wanted to give his supporters a winning report.

A Comeback Moved From The United States

The destination was a late change. Teiken’s separate November 11 departure announcement said visa arrangements had forced a switch from the United States to the Philippines. Takami explained that the possible location had changed repeatedly, with Mexico also considered, while his preparations continued.

He was surprised when Cebu became the final choice, but felt the short journey and small time difference from Japan were advantages. The announcement also records his assessment that Kalibo appeared to have a long reach, something he intended to approach carefully. His stated aim was a stoppage victory, not a prediction of a particular round.

This is not the first interruption to his return. A bout arranged for April was cancelled because he was unwell, according to the gym. That setback and the changed overseas plans have left him approaching eleven months without a recorded professional contest.

From A World Title To An Eight-Round Restart

Takami’s official career record shows a rapid rise before that absence. He stopped Toshiki Kawamitsu in six rounds at Korakuen Hall in April 2025 to win the Japanese light flyweight championship. Three months later, a tenth-round stoppage of Erick Rosa at Yokohama BUNTAI made him WBA world champion in his tenth professional appearance.

The December 2025 unification meeting with WBO champion Rene Santiago was his next outing. The WBA’s own results table records Santiago winning by split decision, ending Takami’s unbeaten run and championship reign. His current record stands at 10-1 with eight knockouts.

Teiken now lists him as the WBA’s number-one flyweight contender, alongside sixth with the WBO, seventh with the WBC and ninth with the IBF. The WBA database has carried him at number one at flyweight in every monthly listing from January through October 2026. The gym describes his broader aim as becoming a two-division world champion. Those rankings do not make Saturday’s contest a title defense: the gym’s current schedule explicitly identifies it as an eight-round non-title bout.

Kalibo is listed at 6-5 with three knockouts. In his current local report for SunStar, Edri K. Aznar notes that the Filipino has won his last two contests, stopping Ryan Espuerta and taking a majority decision over Vengie Patac. His eight-round appearance is on the undercard of Chao Sy Promotions’ Fist of Fury XIII, an open-air boxing show in central Cebu.