King Charles Visits Bahamas Boxing Academy, Highlights Youth Programme

King Charles III visited the Bahamas Boxing Academy on October 28, meeting young athletes at the Nassau facility and joining Prime Minister Philip Davis to unveil a commemorative plaque. The visit put the academy’s coaching and community work in view during the monarch’s Caribbean tour.

The Tribune’s on-site report described children working with the King nearby and older boxers sparring for the visitors. Among them were 19-year-olds Mario Goddard and Shantao Fernander, who told the newspaper they had not expected to meet him personally. Their encounter gave the occasion a sporting focus beyond the ceremonial unveiling.

Coach Jermaine Gibson also brought a distinctly local gift: a shirt depicting Charles as a boxing champion, with a crown, gloves, championship belt and Bahamian flag in its design. Gibson’s group included boxers from Grand Bahama. The report listed sports minister Mario Bowleg and U.S. ambassador Herschel Walker among the dignitaries attending.

The facility’s youth programme caters to boys and girls aged eight to 18, according to The Tribune. Its report also describes input from BoxWise co-founder Rick Ogden and plans for nutritional guidance, mental-health support, life-skills training and competition hosting. Charles separately met young people from the Ranfurly Homes for Children, extending the day’s youth engagement beyond the boxers in the ring.

A Boxing Centre With Space For Schoolwork

The Nick Maughan Family Foundation identifies the centre as a national youth boxing and community facility founded at Davis’s request. Maughan chairs its trustees and financed the rebuilding. The foundation says the prime minister opened the new buildings in 2026; the royal engagement was therefore a visit to an existing academy, not its founding.

Its facilities extend beyond separate junior and senior gyms. The foundation lists a showcase ring, outdoor weights area, homework room, computer centre, free-meal kitchen and accommodation for young people from the Family Islands. Mentoring and summer camps form part of the programme, with former national boxers Valentino Knowles and Kieshno Major leading the coaching team.

Academy trustee Senator Kevin Simmons described that wider role in a written statement published by the foundation:

“The boxing academy has fast become a highly valued sporting facility and community center, it’s the largest such community facility that we have.”

A Separate Bahamas–UK Sports Partnership

Alongside the boxing project, the foundation has established the Bahamas–UK Sports Academy. Its own programme page dates incorporation in Nassau to October 2026 and describes planning with the British High Commission and the offices of the governor-general and prime minister. This is a separate charity, rather than another name for the boxing gym.

Maughan is its founder, and the foundation says it is paying for the early years of its work while providing a further $1 million in matching funds for grant-making. The initiative is intended to support youth sport in The Bahamas and develop links between athletes, coaches and sporting organisations in both countries.

Governor-General Dame Cynthia Pratt is its patron, and a founding board has been appointed. The project builds on Nassau’s hosting of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games. That broader remit matters: the new funding partnership is not an announcement of a professional boxing card, a fighter signing or a replacement for the academy’s day-to-day training programme.