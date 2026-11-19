Keoma Ali Al-Ahmadieh has signed with Eye of the Tiger while keeping his pursuit of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics alive. The November 18 announcement brings professional boxing into the Canadian prospect’s plans without ending his national-team involvement.

The 23-year-old’s debut is January 28 at Casino de Montréal, on the card headlined by Imam Khataev. The agreement anticipates a maximum of three professional bouts annually, arranged around his international commitments.

Development director Marc Ramsay said preserving the Olympic route was central to the arrangement. Ali welcomed joining a team that shares his ambitions; president Camille Estephan praised his dedication and potential appeal to fans.

Vincent Auclair will continue guiding him in the national program. Longtime trainer Lyousfi El Mostafa of Gym The Corner will oversee his professional preparation. Eye of the Tiger credits Ali with 106 wins in 122 amateur bouts and seven Canadian titles. He also reached the 2025 World Championships quarterfinals in Liverpool.

🚨EYE OF THE TIGER CONCLUT UNE ENTENTE À LONG TERME AVEC L’ESPOIR OLYMPIQUE KEOMA ALI🚨 Débuts professionnels ⭢ 28 janvier 🔗INFO: https://t.co/bGOE4g4KPH@TeamCanada | #EottmArmy pic.twitter.com/xxtCiprydE — Eye of the Tiger (@eottm_boxing) November 18, 2026

Professional debut without leaving the national team

The announcement changes the sequence he described earlier this year. A Commonwealth Sport Canada feature published before Glasgow said Ali wanted to pursue Los Angeles before turning professional. The new agreement moves that professional start forward while retaining the same international ambition.

Boxing Canada’s current 2026–27 elite-team roster lists him in its World Class category at men’s 60 kilograms, representing the national centre in Montreal. That is his amateur classification, not an announced professional division. The promoter has not named his debut opponent.

Boxing has long been a family project for Ali. Commonwealth Sport Canada reported that his father introduced him to the sport at four, hoping he would eventually become a professional. Younger sister Marie joined him in the gym a few years later. Both trained at the national centre at the Institut national du sport du Québec and represented The Corner.

Marie described training as a place to learn, with her brother imitating opponents so she could practise different responses. The siblings were preparing to share a major Games for the first time. Ali already had a Birmingham 2022 bronze medal behind him, while both continued working toward Olympic qualification.

International results behind the next step

His 2026 results show the level of opposition he has been facing before this move. Boxing Canada’s February 7 report records a silver medal at the Boxam International Tournament in La Nucía, Spain. In the men’s 60-kilogram final against India’s Sanchin Siwach, Ali edged the opening round on three judges’ cards to two. Siwach increased the pressure in the second before taking the deciding round. Ali described reaching that final against strong international teams as an encouraging start to the year.

In April, he added World Boxing Cup bronze in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil. Boxing Canada listed Ali among three Canadian men who reached the semifinals and earned medals. The delegation had completed a two-week camp in Brazil before the tournament.

The federation’s June 21 report then placed him in the quarterfinals of the World Cup stop in Guiyang, China. He beat Mexico’s Harold Santos and Korea’s Jang Donghwan before losing to Brazil’s Luiz Gabriel Oliveira, the eventual silver medallist. Those separate international campaigns provide context for keeping the national-team schedule in place rather than treating the professional signing as an immediate departure from it.

For more from the professional ranks, see MiddleEasy’s coverage of Alycia Baumgardner’s move toward lightweight unification.