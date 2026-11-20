Keith Thurman has reportedly suffered an injury that takes him out of the December 5 contest with Vergil Ortiz Jr. The Ring’s Mike Coppinger reported the withdrawal on November 20, with organizers looking for another opponent rather than abandoning Ortiz’s appearance on the Arizona show.

The report does not identify the injury or provide a recovery timetable. It also does not name a replacement. Ortiz’s last fight was in November 2025; Coppinger attributes the extended absence largely to a promotional dispute that has since been settled, with three contracted bouts remaining. The Ring lists Ortiz at 24-0 with 22 knockouts and Thurman at 31-2 with 23.

The Opening Left On The Glendale Card

PBC’s published event listing places the show at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, headed by David Benavidez against Michal Cieslak. It advertises an 8 p.m. Eastern broadcast on DAZN and Prime Video pay-per-view. Its original co-main booking was twelve rounds at middleweight, not an announced championship defense for either participant. The main event pairs Benavidez’s WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles with Cieslak’s WBC belt in a unification.

Keith Thurman has been forced to withdraw from the Vergil Ortiz fight due to an injury, sources tell @ringmagazine. A replacement opponent is being sought for Ortiz to fight Dec. 5 on the David Benavidez-Michal Cieslak card. pic.twitter.com/0BZN0sh6f0 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) November 20, 2026

That assignment had offered Thurman a route back after his March 28 defeat by Sebastian Fundora. PBC’s official account records a sixth-round stoppage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, with referee Thomas Taylor intervening at 1:17. Fundora’s sustained offense included an uppercut that cut the challenger near his left eye. Thurman disputed the timing afterward while acknowledging the champion’s quality; the official outcome remained a stoppage loss.

In a November 1 written feature, the promotion described the veteran’s intention to rebuild against younger, unbeaten opposition. He emphasized staying active, disrupting Ortiz’s rhythm and drawing on previous experience against undefeated fighters. His position was that styles mattered and the Fundora performance should not define his remaining capabilities. Those earlier remarks, covered in MiddleEasy’s assessment story, preceded the injury report.

Ortiz’s Last Completed Assignment Was At 154 Pounds

The WBC’s final account of Ortiz’s victory over Erickson Lubin provides the competitive context for his return. Ortiz retained its interim super welterweight championship at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The sanctioning body recorded the finish at 1:30 of round two, after a combination drove Lubin back against the ropes and brought the referee’s intervention.

Its report describes Ortiz applying pressure from the opening round, with Lubin making it through that first session before the decisive attack. That was a junior-middleweight championship contest; the subsequently advertised Glendale booking put his next scheduled appearance in a different weight class.