Katie Taylor’s Portrait To Join Laila Ali’s On WBC Women’s Belts

Katie Taylor’s portrait will appear on every WBC women’s championship belt alongside Laila Ali’s, the sanctioning body announced on November 10. The recognition extends the retired Irish boxer’s connection to the green-and-gold championship beyond the titles she won during her professional career.

The announcement followed a ceremony at the WBC’s 64th annual convention in Acapulco, Mexico. Taylor attended the gala dinner, where she personally placed a ceramic portrait of herself onto the organization’s oversized Mega Belt. The WBC’s written account described the presentation as a celebration of her inclusion on its championship belt.

The accompanying four-photo set shows Taylor working on the presentation belt with WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán, holding it for a close-up and posing with the oversized display. The organization did not give a separate manufacturing timetable or explain how belts already held by champions would be handled.

Katie Taylor will be in every WBC Women’s Belt! 🏆💚 From now on, every WBC belt for women will have Katie’s face joining Laila Ali. Thank you, Katie, for being an inspiration and an everlasting part of the WBC family!#WBCMEXICO26 #TheJab pic.twitter.com/MUYeeRqSUJ — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) November 10, 2026

A Champion’s Portrait After Her Farewell

The honor arrives just over two months after Taylor’s final professional appearance. She defeated Flora Pili by unanimous decision at Croke Park on September 5, completing her farewell in front of a home crowd. WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán’s subsequent written account put the attendance at 83,000 and confirmed that she finished with the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF super-lightweight championships.

That result restored her undisputed status for a third time. It also completed a stadium ambition that had followed years of major fights abroad. MiddleEasy’s Taylor–Pili result coverage records the last competitive chapter.

Her promoter’s career profile traces the professional championship progression from undisputed lightweight champion to a second weight division. After losing to Chantelle Cameron in Dublin in May 2023, Taylor returned for their November rematch and won a majority decision, becoming a reigning two-weight undisputed champion. She also defeated Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in April 2022 and won their November 2024 rematch.

Another Role Remains A Possibility

Taylor has already discussed a different potential connection with boxing’s future. In a separate November 9 written convention report, the WBC said she was considering encouraging young amateur boxers. As MiddleEasy reported on that discussion, no coaching appointment, program or start date was announced.

That interest would take her back toward the level where she won Olympic gold. Team Ireland’s London 2012 account records that Taylor carried the national flag at the opening ceremony, then won the lightweight competition at the first Olympics to include women’s boxing. She was also Ireland’s first opening-ceremony flag bearer to win gold at the same Games.