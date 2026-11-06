Katie Taylor Farewell Broadcast Wins Sports Production Of The Year

The television production of Katie Taylor’s Croke Park farewell has won Sports Production of the Year at the 2026 Broadcast Sport Awards. Matchroom Media received the prize for its work for DAZN, adding a broadcasting honor to the Irish boxer’s final night in the ring.

The awards took place at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Thursday, November 5, with comedian Tom Allen hosting. The prize recognizes a television production rather than a new sporting title for Taylor.

The production category was sponsored by Appear. Judges singled out the way the stadium presentation and television coverage worked together. Their assessment, published by the awards organizer, read:

🏆 Taking home the award for Sports Production of the Year, sponsored by @Appear_net, is @KatieTaylor – Farewell at Croke Park @matchroomsport Media for @dazngroup #BSportAwards26 pic.twitter.com/r3Y0s6oOL4 — Broadcast Sport (@broadcast_sport) November 5, 2026

The synchronicity between the show element and the broadcast was beautifully done…It was an emotional and exciting broadcast.

The category’s shortlist also included England Test Cricket, the men’s and women’s FA Cup finals, the London Marathon, the Tour de France and the Women’s Super League. The separate quadrennial production category went to ITV’s coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup; it was not the category that Matchroom won.

Recognition for the people behind the broadcast

In its November 6 announcement, Matchroom said its media division’s chief executive, Katie Hearn, welcomed the award after a decade working on Taylor’s career. She thanked the production staff, suppliers at Croke Park, the boxing team and DAZN viewers. Her remarks credited the wider operation behind the event, rather than only the people appearing on screen.

There was a second boxing-related winner on the night. Charlie Parsons received Young Talent of the Year in the on-screen category. The official results credit his work with The Stomping Ground, Fight Your Corner and DAZN, while Matchroom noted his role as co-host of its Small Talk programme.

The audience beyond Croke Park

The scale of the television audience was documented separately by RTÉ after the September 5 show. Its original audience report gave a peak of 1.6 million television viewers, an average audience of 973,000 and a 74 percent share of available viewers. RTÉ Player recorded 552,000 streams. Those figures describe different measures; the peak was not the programme’s average.

DAZN carried the fight internationally and helped facilitate the free-to-air transmission in Ireland. RTÉ also provided radio coverage through 2FM. Director of Video Steve Carson said the broadcaster wanted viewers and listeners across the country to be able to follow the occasion without a television subscription.

Matchroom’s own digital figures covered a different part of the distribution: more than 150 million social-media impressions and almost 95 million video views across its channels and DAZN Boxing’s. The company also highlighted Westlife’s performance and the fireworks inside the stadium, elements of the live presentation recognized by the production award. It reported more than 82,000 spectators in attendance and said Taylor left professional boxing with a record of 26 wins and one defeat.

Taylor’s final opponent was Flora Pili. The victory made her a three-time undisputed champion, with RTÉ’s report identifying the retained WBO, WBA, IBF and Ring titles and the addition of the WBC super-lightweight championship. The sporting outcome belongs to September; Thursday’s decision honors how that farewell was brought to audiences.

Related coverage: Barry Keoghan’s narration for Taylor’s farewell buildup and the Croke Park weigh-in.