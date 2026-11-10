Katie Taylor Considers Amateur Coaching After Retirement

Katie Taylor is considering a role encouraging young amateur boxers after retiring from professional competition. In a November 9 written WBC account from its convention in Acapulco, she expressed interest in mentoring youngsters rather than announcing another fight.

The discussion took place while Taylor signed autographs and posed for photographs at Mundo Imperial. Her interest remains exploratory: the report identifies no coaching appointment, gym partnership, program launch or starting date. She described the opportunity to become involved with amateurs as a privilege.

Asked about her small hands, Taylor told the WBC:

“I haven’t got the biggest hands, never had, but I’ve got the speed.”

A Possible Return To The Sport’s Amateur Foundations

That prospective involvement would connect Taylor with the level where she established herself before turning professional. The WBC’s earlier career profile credits her with five consecutive world amateur gold medals, six European championship golds and five European Union championship golds. It dates her move into professional boxing with Matchroom to 2016.

Team Ireland’s own London 2012 account records another part of that foundation: Taylor carried the Irish flag at the opening ceremony and then won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s lightweight boxing competition. Those Games were the first to include women’s boxing. She also became the first Irish opening-ceremony flag bearer to win a gold medal at the same Olympics.

The professional farewell came against Flora Pili at Croke Park on September 5. WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán’s subsequent written account confirms a unanimous-decision victory and all four major super-lightweight championships: WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. He described a sold-out crowd of 83,000, placing the scale of her last appearance in contrast with the grassroots role she is now contemplating.

That stadium appearance had been a long-held ambition, according to the original WBC announcement. It identified the September contest as her official farewell and explained that regaining the vacant WBC belt would make her undisputed for a third time. The venue had not hosted professional boxing since Muhammad Ali’s appearance in 1972. MiddleEasy’s Taylor–Pili result coverage records that completed chapter; the convention discussion concerns a possible next role outside competition.

Taylor Assesses Longer Rounds And Serrano’s Farewell

Taylor also addressed the argument for longer women’s rounds. She said she had not seen evidence that extending them produced more knockouts, while the WBC reiterated its ten-round, two-minute championship format. Her observation was her assessment, not a statistical study. She nevertheless expressed enthusiasm for Amanda Serrano’s January 9 farewell against Skye Falzon.