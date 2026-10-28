Justin Figueroa–Luis Caraballo Rematch Tops November 13 Tropicana Card

Boxing Insider Promotions has released a seven-fight lineup for November 13 at the Tropicana Showroom in Atlantic City, headed by Justin Figueroa’s rematch with Luis Caraballo Ramos. Its October 28 announcement fills several previously open undercard slots.

November lineup changes opponents and one scheduled distance

The earlier October 16 announcement had paired Brooklyn’s Koby Khalil Williams with Luigi Caniglia and listed Julio Sanchez III for four rounds without naming an opponent. It also included unbeaten Bronx boxing prospect Jahanzeb Rizwan among the participants. That version is no longer the complete guide to the show.

Williams now meets Salvatore Di Stefano over six rounds at 135 pounds. Sanchez faces Skyler Bray in another six-round contest. Iman Lee’s opponent is Dannis Aguero Arias, while JJ Alvarez and Larry Fryers are matched at 144 pounds.

Figueroa is listed at 14-0 with 11 knockouts, against Caraballo’s 8-10-1 record and eight stoppage wins. Lee takes a 15-0-1 mark into his meeting with the 20-6 Aguero Arias.

Several established pairings remain intact. The hometown headliner was already scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight. John Leonardo and Kevin Nunez were booked for an eight-round contest at 122 pounds, with Bronx heavyweight George Arias facing Virginia’s Joe Jones over the same distance. The first announcement identified Leonardo as a former headliner of the promoter’s initial Tropicana show in 2024.

That earlier release also outlined the local connections behind the bill: Sanchez came through the Pleasantville Recreation Center, while Leonardo represents Manalapan Township and trains under his father, Donald. Lee, from Yonkers, was introduced as an unbeaten NABF super featherweight champion making his Atlantic City debut.

Figueroa and Caraballo return after March’s no contest

Their first meeting, on March 7 at the same venue, ended in the third round after an accidental foul. The promoter’s contemporaneous account described both men falling to the canvas during an entanglement by the ropes. Caraballo was subsequently taken from the ring on a stretcher with his neck immobilized; that report did not establish a lasting injury.

The New Jersey commission classified the incident as accidental. Because four rounds had not been completed, the judges’ cards could not decide the contest. Neither boxer emerged with a victory, and the promoter said afterward that it was pursuing another meeting.

Figueroa is a Holy Spirit graduate whose hometown career has included a Junior NABF super welterweight championship.

Rizwan does not appear among the seven newly announced pairings; the release provides no reason for his absence. The promoter says the show will stream free through Boxing Insider. All bouts remain subject to change and final New Jersey medical approval.